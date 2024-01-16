On Jan. 15, some of the most beloved stars on television showed up and turned out in celebration of the 75th annual Emmy Awards, where shows like Succession, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The Bear, Beef, Wednesday, and more were nominated.
This year, nostalgic French tip nails no doubt reigned on the silver carpet in Los Angeles, with stars like Jennifer Coolidge, Christina Ricci, and more putting their own unique spins on the timeless look. Aside from a few on-trend chrome manicures — which looked both edgy and fresh (see Natasha Lyonne’s tips below) — A-listers like Selena Gomez opted for some glitter on their nails that matched the color of their dresses, while others sported solid hues for a more subtle “quiet luxury” aesthetic.
From classic cherry red polish colors to silver chrome nails that slayed, keep scrolling to see the best nail looks from the 2024 Emmy Awards.