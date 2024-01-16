On Jan. 15, some of the most beloved stars on television showed up and turned out in celebration of the 75th annual Emmy Awards, where shows like Succession, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The Bear, Beef, Wednesday, and more were nominated.

Prestigious awards aside, the hair and makeup moments were just as glamorous as the ’fits this year — though manicure aficionados will likely agree that the nail art is always the icing on the cake.

This year, nostalgic French tip nails no doubt reigned on the silver carpet in Los Angeles, with stars like Jennifer Coolidge, Christina Ricci, and more putting their own unique spins on the timeless look. Aside from a few on-trend chrome manicures — which looked both edgy and fresh (see Natasha Lyonne’s tips below) — A-listers like Selena Gomez opted for some glitter on their nails that matched the color of their dresses, while others sported solid hues for a more subtle “quiet luxury” aesthetic.

From classic cherry red polish colors to silver chrome nails that slayed, keep scrolling to see the best nail looks from the 2024 Emmy Awards.

1 Jennifer Coolidge’s Gold Frenchies Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a full-blown glamour look that matched her beehive hair, Coolidge opted for a gilded French manicure with metallic gold tips. Manicurist Temeka Jackson used OPI polish shades for the set — specifically, GelColor in Bare My Soul and GelColor in Worth A Pretty Penne.

2 Selena Gomez’s Metallic Ruby Mani @tombachik On the Emmys red carpet, Gomez rocked a sultry burgundy lip that beautifully matched her sequined gown. To match, manicurist Tom Bachik painted her nails in a gemstone-inspired, ruby red shade with PLA Gel Polishes in the shades You Can’t Tell Anyone and Black Gel Liner.

3 Taraji P. Henson’s Silver Stiletto Tips Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Henson’s tips popped against her burgundy-colored gown. The star made a bold statement with chrome silver stiletto-shaped nails in a shining, mirror-like finish.

4 Jenna Ortega’s Glazed Donut Set @thuybnguyen Ortega rocked some classic glazed donut nails by manicurist Thuy Nguyen, which went along with her ethereal vibes of the evening and paired perfectly with her shimmery eyeshadow and caged dress.

5 Suki Waterhouse’s Cherry Red Nails Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Waterhouse adorned her short nails in a cherry red nail polish color that matched the exact shade of her red gown for a cool-girl monochromatic vibe.

6 Christina Ricci’s Vanilla French Nails Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yellowjackets star Ricci tapped manicurist Zola Ganzorigt for her set, which was a softer spin on the French manicure trend and featured a vanilla-inspired beige hue in place of a stark white polish.

7 Natasha Lyonne’s Gunmetal Chrome Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Matching the metallic vibe of her Schiaparelli dress, Lyonne’s lengthy nails were painted in a dark gunmetal gray with a chromatic finish.

8 Ali Wong’s Micro French Nails @thuybnguyen Another French mani moment? Wong’s very on-trend micro tips, which served major elegance. Manicurist Thuy Nguyen used a bright white polish for the classic nail design with the Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Cloud Nine.

9 Ariana DeBose’s Angled French Tips Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adding an edgy twist to the timeless white-tipped French manicure, DeBose’s Emmys nails featured cool angles that gave her nails an abstract vibe.

10 Christina Applegate’s Red Croc Print @nailzbyvee Manicurist Vanessa Sanchez McCullough painted abstract black dots atop a red polish color to create a croc print set for Applegate, using both Aprés Nail Gel Couleur shades in Smoker’s Lounge and Birnam Wood.