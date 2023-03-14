Classic French manicures have made a serious comeback in recent years, getting neon, chrome, colorful, and micro makeovers. Yet the latest French mani movement stays close to the source material, swapping out the traditionally stark white-hued tip for something much softer and subdued instead.

Enter: The vanilla French manicure trend. And it’s seriously *all* over TikTok.

While you can easily trade in your white nail polish for just about any off-white, creamy beige tone — the OG vanilla French manicure uses cult-fave OPI shades you may have in your collection already. First, add a thin layer of Put It In Neutral for the sheer, pinkish base, and then finish the French tip with a layer or two of Funny Bunny. It’s that simple — but the finish is all things soft, elegant, and sweet (just like the yummy aroma of nostalgic vanilla).

As for the mastermind behind the trend? The vanilla-hued French nails were created by Zola Ganzorigt — the celeb nail guru known to work with the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, to name a few — and TBH, she is no newcomer to starting serious nail art trends. Case in point, Ganzorigt is *also* the mastermind behind the ever-popular glazed donut nails that further defined the nail, skin, and lip trends of 2022.

Ganzorigt has proved, however, that most major nail trends start with a buzzy celebrity and an equally buzzy name — and most recently, she’s given both Kylie Jenner and Adele the vanilla French mani of dreams.

Just as obsessed as I am? Check out this at-home DIY French mani hack and copy the look on your own.