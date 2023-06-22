We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
When it comes to hot summer days spent relaxing by a pool or soaking up the sun’s rays at the beach (with a whole lot of sunscreen lotion, of course), nothing truly hits quite like some cool, juicy, and refreshing slices of fresh watermelon. And similarly when it comes to manicures, playful nail art designs with adorable fruit motifs are no doubt a tried and true staple for the warmer months. Case in point? Kourtney Kardashian was most recently spotted with some sweet micro cherry tips, cementing the colorful look for months to come.
TBH, watermelon in particular has been having its main character moment for quite some time now — cue the summer staple song Watermelon Sugar on repeat — with countless beauty launches tapping both the fruit’s color and yummy scent. What’s more, “red nail theory” scarlet-hued nails are still very much on-trend, with the beachy, Baywatch-inspired shade reminiscent of the beloved summertime fruit.
In other words? The vibrant red and green treat is the perfect nail inspiration for manicures and pedicures alike in the months to come.
Whether you’re more of a minimalist when it comes to your fave manicure, or are decidedly one for bold colors and unique patterns, here are 25 fun design ideas for watermelon-inspired nails.