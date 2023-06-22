When it comes to hot summer days spent relaxing by a pool or soaking up the sun’s rays at the beach (with a whole lot of sunscreen lotion, of course), nothing truly hits quite like some cool, juicy, and refreshing slices of fresh watermelon. And similarly when it comes to manicures, playful nail art designs with adorable fruit motifs are no doubt a tried and true staple for the warmer months. Case in point? Kourtney Kardashian was most recently spotted with some sweet micro cherry tips, cementing the colorful look for months to come.

TBH, watermelon in particular has been having its main character moment for quite some time now — cue the summer staple song Watermelon Sugar on repeat — with countless beauty launches tapping both the fruit’s color and yummy scent. What’s more, “red nail theory” scarlet-hued nails are still very much on-trend, with the beachy, Baywatch-inspired shade reminiscent of the beloved summertime fruit.

In other words? The vibrant red and green treat is the perfect nail inspiration for manicures and pedicures alike in the months to come.

Whether you’re more of a minimalist when it comes to your fave manicure, or are decidedly one for bold colors and unique patterns, here are 25 fun design ideas for watermelon-inspired nails.

1 Subtle Fruit-Inspired French For a colorful French manicure that is bold (yet still understated), these bright tips are absolutely *everything.* (And ICYMI, neon nail colors are very much on-trend for summer 2023.)

2 Minimalist Aura Micro French For the nail art minimalist (who still wants to get in on the trend), this juicy aura meets micro French set is the move. The combination of the two is a match made in mani heaven.

3 Sweet Watermelon Swirls Keep your nails low-key (but still capture the fruit’s vibrancy) with a mani that is subtly reminiscent of fresh watermelons.

4 Micro Melons Taking cues from Kourtney Kardashian’s micro cherry mani, this version features the most adorable mini watermelon slices.

5 Squiggles & Seeds For a less obvious (but still equally cute) take on the watermelon nail trend, use a thin nail art brush to paint on neon squiggly lines and little black flecks that look like seeds.

6 Reverse French Aura Mani Aura nails are just about everywhere these days, and this watermelon-inspired set reverses its French tip, placing a vibrant green shade at the cuticles instead.

7 Vibrant 3D Realism 3D details have been trending for quite some time now (just take a look at Christina Aguilera’s recent NSFW vulva-inspired set). With the addition of clear water droplets, this manicure looks so real, you might just want to take a bite...

8 Red & Green Tie Dye Vibes For a mani that has that juicy, tie dye effect, try your hand at some nail polishes with a clear, jelly-like finish.

9 Abstract Lines & Neon Hues Thanks to celebs like Hailey Bieber, neon is a serious trend when it comes to manis — and this abstract set will have all eyes on your tips.

10 Watermelon Slice Frenchies If you’re craving a watermelon set, but don’t feel like heading to the salon — this TikTok-viral French mani hack is a total must.

11 Itty Bitty Melon Frenchies These super tiny watermelons are small enough to be considered minimal, yet still make a simple French tip a whole lot more fun for summertime.

12 Easy Press-Ons Once In A Melon Gel Press-On Nails PaintLab $14.99 See On PaintLab Another way get a cute, decked-out manicure in a pinch? A sweet set of press-on nails. This offering from PaintLab comes with 24 reusable nails that will stay put for up to two weeks (no salon appointment needed).

13 Make It Pink Love watermelons, but not so much into red hues? Just opt for Barbiecore pink hues instead.

14 Mostly Melon For a lot more red (and a lot less green) on your tips, opt for these seeded watermelon nails with a tiny reverse French neon green detail near the cuticles.

15 Accent Melons No need to incorporate decals on every fingertip if that isn’t your vibe. Opt for a Barbiecore-inspired hot pink manicure with just one juicy accent nail on each hand. Another bonus: This design idea is an amazing option for all those with short nails.

16 Holo Back Holographic nail polishes can really shine underneath the summer sun. Layer one underneath a watermelon-inspired design for the most perfect summer manicure.

17 Sunny Pop Art For that pop art effect, opt for a vivid hue for the nail’s base that’s much different than the watermelon art (like this sunshine-inspired yellow).

18 Soft Girl Pastels Not one for bold nail colors? For a soft girl, coquette-ish vibe, opt for pretty pastel polish shades in lieu of neons.

19 Angled Tips Switch up a classic French manicure by transforming the classic white tips into angled watermelon slices. It’s the most low-impact way to make a major impression.

20 Negative Space Fruit salad, anyone? A yummy mix of watermelons with lemons, bananas, and oranges creates the ultimate summer manicure.

21 Just Bitten Another good choice for everyone with short tips, try a super sparkly decal with the cutest lil’ bite-mark.

22 Really Red Meet the perfect watermelon-inspired mix: two bright red nails, two vivid green ones, and a simple accent nail with a juicy slice.

23 Abstract Art Care for a more abstract take on the trend? Take some inspiration from the artsy manicure above.

24 Bedazzled XXL Tips If you prefer longer tips, nothing will take your next manicure to the next level quite like some watermelon-inspired gemstones.