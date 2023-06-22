Beauty

25 Juicy Watermelon Nail Design Ideas, From Minimal To Major

*Plays “Watermelon Sugar” immediately.*

Here are the best nail art design ideas for watermelon nails.
When it comes to hot summer days spent relaxing by a pool or soaking up the sun’s rays at the beach (with a whole lot of sunscreen lotion, of course), nothing truly hits quite like some cool, juicy, and refreshing slices of fresh watermelon. And similarly when it comes to manicures, playful nail art designs with adorable fruit motifs are no doubt a tried and true staple for the warmer months. Case in point? Kourtney Kardashian was most recently spotted with some sweet micro cherry tips, cementing the colorful look for months to come.

TBH, watermelon in particular has been having its main character moment for quite some time now — cue the summer staple song Watermelon Sugar on repeat — with countless beauty launches tapping both the fruit’s color and yummy scent. What’s more, “red nail theory” scarlet-hued nails are still very much on-trend, with the beachy, Baywatch-inspired shade reminiscent of the beloved summertime fruit.

In other words? The vibrant red and green treat is the perfect nail inspiration for manicures and pedicures alike in the months to come.

Whether you’re more of a minimalist when it comes to your fave manicure, or are decidedly one for bold colors and unique patterns, here are 25 fun design ideas for watermelon-inspired nails.

Subtle Fruit-Inspired French

For a colorful French manicure that is bold (yet still understated), these bright tips are absolutely *everything.* (And ICYMI, neon nail colors are very much on-trend for summer 2023.)

Minimalist Aura Micro French

For the nail art minimalist (who still wants to get in on the trend), this juicy aura meets micro French set is the move. The combination of the two is a match made in mani heaven.

Sweet Watermelon Swirls

Keep your nails low-key (but still capture the fruit’s vibrancy) with a mani that is subtly reminiscent of fresh watermelons.

Micro Melons

Taking cues from Kourtney Kardashian’s micro cherry mani, this version features the most adorable mini watermelon slices.

Squiggles & Seeds

For a less obvious (but still equally cute) take on the watermelon nail trend, use a thin nail art brush to paint on neon squiggly lines and little black flecks that look like seeds.

Reverse French Aura Mani

Aura nails are just about everywhere these days, and this watermelon-inspired set reverses its French tip, placing a vibrant green shade at the cuticles instead.

Vibrant 3D Realism

3D details have been trending for quite some time now (just take a look at Christina Aguilera’s recent NSFW vulva-inspired set). With the addition of clear water droplets, this manicure looks so real, you might just want to take a bite...

Red & Green Tie Dye Vibes

For a mani that has that juicy, tie dye effect, try your hand at some nail polishes with a clear, jelly-like finish.

Abstract Lines & Neon Hues

Thanks to celebs like Hailey Bieber, neon is a serious trend when it comes to manis — and this abstract set will have all eyes on your tips.

Watermelon Slice Frenchies

If you’re craving a watermelon set, but don’t feel like heading to the salon — this TikTok-viral French mani hack is a total must.

Itty Bitty Melon Frenchies

These super tiny watermelons are small enough to be considered minimal, yet still make a simple French tip a whole lot more fun for summertime.

Easy Press-Ons

Another way get a cute, decked-out manicure in a pinch? A sweet set of press-on nails. This offering from PaintLab comes with 24 reusable nails that will stay put for up to two weeks (no salon appointment needed).

Make It Pink

Love watermelons, but not so much into red hues? Just opt for Barbiecore pink hues instead.

Mostly Melon

For a lot more red (and a lot less green) on your tips, opt for these seeded watermelon nails with a tiny reverse French neon green detail near the cuticles.

Accent Melons

No need to incorporate decals on every fingertip if that isn’t your vibe. Opt for a Barbiecore-inspired hot pink manicure with just one juicy accent nail on each hand. Another bonus: This design idea is an amazing option for all those with short nails.

Holo Back

Holographic nail polishes can really shine underneath the summer sun. Layer one underneath a watermelon-inspired design for the most perfect summer manicure.

Sunny Pop Art

For that pop art effect, opt for a vivid hue for the nail’s base that’s much different than the watermelon art (like this sunshine-inspired yellow).

Soft Girl Pastels

Not one for bold nail colors? For a soft girl, coquette-ish vibe, opt for pretty pastel polish shades in lieu of neons.

Angled Tips

Switch up a classic French manicure by transforming the classic white tips into angled watermelon slices. It’s the most low-impact way to make a major impression.

Negative Space

Fruit salad, anyone? A yummy mix of watermelons with lemons, bananas, and oranges creates the ultimate summer manicure.

Just Bitten

Another good choice for everyone with short tips, try a super sparkly decal with the cutest lil’ bite-mark.

Really Red

Meet the perfect watermelon-inspired mix: two bright red nails, two vivid green ones, and a simple accent nail with a juicy slice.

Abstract Art

Care for a more abstract take on the trend? Take some inspiration from the artsy manicure above.

Bedazzled XXL Tips

If you prefer longer tips, nothing will take your next manicure to the next level quite like some watermelon-inspired gemstones.

Juicy Swirls

This set perfectly nails the nuances of the fruit’s rind and even includes super detailed seeds. Get the look by painting your tips with a white nail polish and adding fun watermelon-esque swirls on top.