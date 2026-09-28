Despite what summer holdouts would have you believe, there’s no shame in loving fall. Sure, the weather gets colder, but isn’t that just an excuse to wrap your hands around a pumpkin spice latte, throw on a cute sweater, and go see Practical Magic 2? By all means, don’t hold back on the autumnal clichés — though your manicure might.

“Overall, nail art is going into more abstract territories,” says Katie Masters, founder of Nail Thoughts. “I just don't think on-the-nose seasonal nails are going to hit as much as something more nuanced.”

In other words, those hand-drawn leaves and pumpkins are taking a backseat. This season’s trendiest nail art is pulling from the colors, textures, and vibes of fall without being too literal — which, of course, leaves plenty of room for interpretation. “There are more ideas and choices than ever, whether you love something bold or prefer subtle details,” says Christy Luo, founder of Celebritips.

For the flashier crowd, fashion is making its way to your fingertips. Polka dots and animal prints are showing up alongside unexpectedly bright colors, while fuzzy stripe designs borrow from your favorite mohair sweater. Tortoiseshell is sticking around, too, just with a vampy red update.

Elsewhere, people are going back to the basics, with designs simple enough to DIY. Think earthy color gradients that channel fall foliage, French tips softened with a milky finish, and peekaboo Halloween details hiding in plain sight. The common thread? That there isn’t one — sometimes not even on the same hand. (Spoiler: Mismatched manis are also having a moment.)

Ahead, nine fall 2026 nail art trends to have on your radar, according to the experts.

1 Tortoiseshell Tips Instagram / @chloehayward_ From manicures and headbands to sunglasses, tortoiseshell is so ubiquitous it’s practically a neutral at this point — at least, as much as an animal print can be. “It’s popular every year, sometimes even year-round, but the orange hues and warm tones really scream fall,” says Masters, adding that the trend “truly has not gone anywhere” in the past decade. To give it a fresh spin, she suggests swapping the usual light amber for a deep red base or breaking up the print with negative space.

2 Martini Nails Instagram / @nailedbyliv___ Sorry, but Aperol spritz season is over. Instead, fall calls for an extra dirty martini — and a manicure to match. Spell out your drink order with tiny martini glasses and XL olives, or keep it more abstract with an aura design and cocktail-shaker chrome. Either way, the color palette is what really sells it. “Who would have thought olives and a martini glass could look so chic?” says Luo, who predicts these kinds of “unexpected details” will be everywhere this season.

3 Fashion Prints Instagram / @chummy.nails One trend you might not expect this fall? “Mixing bright colors with different animal prints,” says Analysse Hernandez, celebrity nail artist and OPI Global Ambassador. “So many nail lovers are taking inspiration from shoes, bags, and other statement fashion pieces and translating them into nail art.” You don’t have to stop at zebra print and snakeskin. Whether you mix in floral, tie-dye, or polka dots, there are plenty of ways to play with patterns from your closet. Consider it proof that manicures this season aren’t just there to complement your clothes; they can be the whole outfit.

4 Sweater Sets Instagram / @overglowedit When sweater weather hits, your nails deserve a seasonal closet switch, too. Trade the crisp, preppy stripes of summer for a fuzzier, mohair-inspired finish. “For fall, we’re going to see more airbrushed stripes that give the effect of a cozy fall sweater,” says Hernandez. With a rhinestone (or two) on top, it feels even more playful — and very Lizzie McGuire-coded.

5 Mismatched Manis Instagram / @maniq.studio With so many cute nail designs to choose from, why limit yourself to just one? That’s the idea behind mismatched manis, where every finger gets its own details. “The overall set still follows one cohesive theme, but it gives people a way to incorporate more personality and variety into one manicure,” says Luo. Think a celestial set with stars and swirls or a fall-themed array of tortoiseshell, plaid, and gold chrome.

6 Peekaboo Details Instagram / @m.o.n.a.j When it comes to Halloween costumes, it’s probably best to commit to the bit; otherwise you spend all night explaining who you are. Spooky-themed manicures, however, can stand to be a bit more subtle. “Halloween nails are becoming much more wearable,” says Luo. “Instead of going for costume-like designs, we’re seeing details worked into otherwise clean, chic manicures.” That might mean adding a ghost face to glazed donut nails, turning a reverse French into bat wings, or tucking a spiderweb into the corner of a sheer set — basically, just enough to feel festive without spelling it out on every finger.

7 Earthy Gradients Instagram / @studiokora._ Even beyond Halloween, fall nail art is channeling “abstract vibes,” according to Masters. “For example, there will be fewer drawings and doodles of leaves and more just the color gradient.” Mossy greens, burnt oranges, reddish browns — if you would see it while frolicking through a forest, it’s fair game. Mixed and matched like paint swatches, the foliage-inspired shades tap into the earthy palette that’s been everywhere this year, while the color-blocked effect makes them feel equally graphic and modern.

8 Ghost Frenchies Instagram / @themaniclub Just in time for spooky season, French manicures are going ghost. Reach for sheer, milky shades that lower the contrast between the white tips and pink base — so much so you might mistake them for naturally perfect nails at first glance. “That subtle white color makes everything look more even and clean,” says Masters, calling it “makeup for your nails.” In other words, a manicure for the girls that look like they have it all together (even if they don’t).