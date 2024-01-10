Florence Pugh Looked Like A Modern Marilyn Monroe At The Governors Awards

Florence Pugh is known to be quite the beauty chameleon, experimenting with every length, color, and style. At the 2023 Met Gala, however, she hit the reset button on her ever-evolving look by buzzing off her hair completely.

Since that moment in May, the Oppenheimer actor has fully embraced every single stage of her buzz cut’s grow-out phases, proving for once and for all that even those with shorter strands can dream up playful and creative looks.

Attending the Governors Awards on Jan. 9, 2024, Pugh entered her Marilyn Monroe era, with her shaggy micro bob styled in a modern version of the iconic blonde bombshell’s look.

Florence’s Retro Hairstyle

Arriving on the red carpet for the 14th Annual Governors Awards, Pugh wore a beaded Rodarte halter gown in a pale pink color, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

Alex Babsky, her right-hand makeup artist, tapped Valentino Beauty to achieve her old Hollywood-inspired look, using the Twin Liner Gel & Liquid Eyeliner ($40) as well as the Liquirosso 2 in 1 Lip & Blush Soft Matte Color in Nude in Motion ($40) on her lips.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A modernized take on the hairstyles that were popular in the 1950s and 1960s, Pugh’s hair featured a lot of movement and high-shine. Adir Abergel, the hair guru behind the look, added voluminous curls that cascaded from her deep side part. The other half of her hair, however, had an innovative flair that felt edgy and structural, nodding to Pugh’s experimental nature.

A Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Look

With Pugh’s grown-out buzz cut slowly but surely making its way to a shoulder-length bob, her current haircut and icy, near-white blonde seem to be very Monroe-coded.

M. Garrett/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Throughout Monroe’s career, the actor similarly experimented with different lengths and styles. It was her shorter, shaggy look that became the star’s signature.

Embrace Every Hair Length In 2024

Giving up your length and going for a drastic haircut can seem daunting. That being said, there is something so freeing about starting fresh with a shorter cut and finding a unique look through every phase as it grows.

A Year Of Growth: “In 2023, there was a significant trend towards shorter hairstyles with the trend of many women opting for bobs and buzz cuts. Expect to see transitions from buzz cuts to chic pixie cuts and hairstyles ranging from collarbone length to elegant long bobs.” — Rogerio Cavalcante, stylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon, on haircut trends for 2024