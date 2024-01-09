While the start of the year is rife with resolutions and long-term goals, there’s one thing you can change right this second: your hair color. Nothing provides a dose of instant gratification quite like a complete hair overhaul, especially if you try one of the trending shades for 2024.

According to Olivia Casanova, a colorist at IGK Salon in New York City, there will be no shortage of hues to try throughout the year. Some of the most popular hair color trends read as quiet luxury (see: sable brunette and lived-in bronde), which means you’re only ever one highlight away from feeling like Sofia Richie Grainge herself.

There are also scores of bright and shiny, over-the-top shades, too. “Maximalism is back in style for this coming year, so we’re already starting to see people go bolder with their color choices,” she tells Bustle. To lean more towards this look, go for a bleach-white blonde, a peachy pink, or a funky hint of purple.

Considering a new year, new you makeover? Keep scrolling to feel inspired by the biggest hair color trends that are set to take off in 2024, according to experts.

1 Sable Brunette Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images According to Juliana Ohlmeyer, a colorist at Bassia Bassia in NYC, sable brunette is about to take over in a big way. The hue is an understated medium brown that works for everyone, but feels special because of its high levels of shine. To envision the glossy brown, “imagine the natural glisten of a prize-winning pony,” she says. Essentially, sable is a neutral shade that has just warmth to not fall flat, says Ohlmeyer. To get it right, ask your colorist for a single-process brunette with a pop of gloss.

2 Angel Blonde Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Glistening, glowing blonde is also in thanks to celebs like Gigi Hadid, who have been spotted about town with bleached strands. Sometimes referred to as “angel blonde,” this light, bright hue is similar to Scandinavian blonde. But, according to Ohlmeyer, it has a cooler tone, lots of shine, and a soft root smudge that makes the grow-out period way easier. To ensure your heavenly highlights are as angelic as possible, she recommends using a clarifying shampoo once a month followed by a hair mask. “That will keep the blonde clear and dazzling,” she says.

3 Lived-In Bronde Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images While the past few years were all about chunky highlights and money pieces, 2024 could be your year to try a softer, more lived-in aesthetic. “There's a noticeable shift in hair color trends as chunky colors make way for more seamlessly blended and melted looks,” says George Papanikolas, a hair colorist and brand ambassador at Matrix. “The focus is on creating a softer, natural appearance with colors that seamlessly flow into one another.” To get the look, he suggests going bronde. “Bronde is probably the most popular of these trends as it has a universally flattering appeal,” says Papanikolas. “It sits right in the middle of the hair color spectrum, and it can be adjusted warm or cool depending on your skin tone.”

4 Tamarind Brown Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Similar to the fruit, “tamarind brown” is a medium-toned brunette with an undertone of apricot or copper, says Ohlmeyer. It’s an ideal shade for when you’re looking to add a touch of pizazz to your usual brunette; usually, you can only see its orange tint when it catches the light. “It’s perfect for darker blondes or brunettes who are feeling frisky, but don’t want to commit to full-blown copper,” she says. “This is a subtle in-between shade that is exciting and low-maintenance, and it can be achieved with a balayage and gloss.”

5 Grape Soda Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images According to Casanova, cherry coke red will continue to be popular throughout the year, though it’ll take on a more purple hue and enter into grape soda territory. “This is a rich, deep burgundy red that originally gained popularity in the ’90s” she tells Bustle. “It made a recent comeback when stars like Dua Lipa started wearing the deep, ruby tresses.” Consider it a go-to hue for the more adventurous or those who have already joined the redhead club and want to switch up their shade.

6 Fuzzy Cashmere Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you’re currently into collecting soft, quiet luxury sweaters, consider bringing that aesthetic to your mane with a wash of “fuzzy cashmere” blonde. “This shade of blonde is perfectly neutral and it has a more grounded and cozy feeling,” says Ohlmeyer — think of your favorite cardigan. “It’s a more monochromatic blonde, too, that works really well for clients who naturally have dirty blonde hair or a darker blonde base,” she adds. “This is a super blended, seamless blonde that feels creamy and expensive.”

7 Electric Copper Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images To punch up your cowgirl copper this year, add in a few electric highlights to get a look like SZA’s flaming red. “A lot of my natural copper clients are looking to feel super vibrant and loud this season with electric copper,” says Ohlmeyer. “It’s a brighter, orange-y variation with notes of red and gold to keep everything feeling juicy, bold, and lively.” You can dye your entire head the brighter hue or simply opt for shinier highlights.

8 Hollywood Blonde Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This golden blonde trend is a nod to the timeless California vibe — think Barbie or Baywatch. “It’s a sun-kissed blonde that has ribbons of baby blonde threaded into a rich golden base,” says Ohlmeyer. “This is the hair that makes it look like you’ve been vacationing all winter long, and it truly warms up the soul.” To get the look, ask for bright blonde highlights, then remember to go back for frequent glosses to maintain the richness.

9 Peachy Pink Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now that peach fuzz is the Pantone color of the year, it makes sense that peachy hues would become a hair color trend. According to Fae Norris, a hairstylist at Rock Paper Salon in Los Angeles, “peach fuzz” is the perfect mix of strawberry blonde and pink, with just a dash of orange. “As a hair color, peach fuzz translates best as a pastel tone,” she says. “Beautiful, a little unexpected, and with a touch of vintage — almost as if it were a natural color. I find it feminine, soft, and a little playful.”

Sources:

Olivia Casanova, colorist at IGK Salon in New York City

Juliana Ohlmeyer, colorist at Bassia Bassia in New York City

George Papanikolas, hair colorist, brand ambassador at Matrix

Fae Norris, hairstylist at Rock Paper Salon in Los Angeles