Halle Bailey's V-Tip French Nails Are A Sophisticated Slay

Time and time again, Halle Bailey goes for bold manicures.

Some prime examples? The Little Mermaid star rocked some very Ariel-coded clear tips decorated with 3D texture that mimicked calm Caribbean waves. The multi-hyphenate has also adorned her nails with warm-toned pumpkin spice aura art and velvet chocolate milk-colored polish.

For her latest manicure, she’s opted for a more sophisticated set — though, despite being on the minimalist side, they still feature a modern twist.

Halle Bailey’s V-Tip French Manicure

On Jan. 15, the “Angel” singer posted a photo on her Instagram Stories from her studio. Not only did she hint that she’s working on new music by holding the neck of a guitar, but she showed off her current manicure, too.

Instead of a traditional French mani, Bailey adorned her short, square-shaped nails with elegant tuxedo-shaped tips — which are otherwise referred to as “V-tip” Frenchies or tuxedo nails. Although the switch was simplistic, it still serves up uniquely luxe vibes.

Bailey has worn a French design on her shorter nails before, trading the classic white hue for a metallic gold that matched the “goddess energy aesthetic.” Her tux-inspired tips are further proof the star loves to take basic manis to new, more experimental heights.

Old Money Frenchies Are *In*

While Bailey is the most recent celeb to rock a definitively “old money”-esque manicure, she isn’t the only A-lister to be on the French nail wave.

Kendall Jenner, for one, has been a repeat fan of classic micro French tips — so much so that they’ve become her unofficial “model-off-duty” manicure of choice. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, even took inspo from the 818 founder and recently rocked the same exact look.

Selena Gomez also wore French nails to the 2025 Golden Globes on short, almond-shaped tips, while Madison Beer topped a similar look with a Princess Diana-coded glazed finish a few months back.

It’s safe to say that the old money nail art aesthetic will continue to reign throughout the year.