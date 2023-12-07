It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays — and as the season of giving (and receiving) is nearly here, most last-minute shoppers are on the hunt for finds their loved ones will adore.

For those special people in your life who fancy themselves a semi-professional at-home manicurist, unwrapping a nail polish-filled gift set will always spark some serious joy.

Fortunately, December is all but known for dropping some of the prettiest sets of the year.

Trending Colors For Winter 2024

When in doubt, tapping some of the season’s most-loved nail polish colors is an easy way to pick out a gift set that matches the recipient’s vibe.

As for winter 2024? Expert nail artists in the industry have previously told Bustle that a few timeless classics are trending for the months ahead — namely vibrant red, sheer “milk bath” hues, and even juicy berry tones. Some other shades, however, are a bit more unexpected and have even been spotted on the nails of a few A-listers.

Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian have recently rocked a “black nail theory” set of tips, making the inky color an easy pick. “Frosted” blue chrome nails are sure to take over the snow-filled months as well.

10 Nail Polish Gift Sets For 2023

From limited-edition holiday sets to nail sticker that are sure to add some luxury to any manicure design, here are the trendiest nail polish gift sets for 2023. Happy shopping, besties.

Filled with four on-trend polish shades (with one high-shine glitter in the mix), the limited-edition Nails.INC Ho Ho Cocoa Nail Polish Set is just as pretty as its hot chocolate-inspired packaging.

A DIY gel manicure kit that comes equipped with a macaron-shaped LED lamp, the adorable Le Mini Macaron J'adore Paris! Deluxe Gel Manicure Set features four classic polish shades.

With a “digital lavender” chrome polish and two other cool-toned colors that serve up big ice princess energy, the ORLY Evergreen Enchantment Gift Set is a perfect pick for any mani lover.

Have a high-fashion bestie who was obsessed with the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired manicures at this year’s Met Gala? The Chanel Set Le Vernis kit comes with two polish colors, a glossy top coat, and Chanel logo nail stickers akin to the ones worn by Hollywood’s elite at the May-time event.

From playful purples to lacquer filled with luxe golden flakes, the Deborah Lippmann We Are All Made Of Stars 9-Piece Nail Polish Set allows the wearer to dream up a manicure that shines all year long.

Filled with timeless staple colors such as Lincoln Park After Dark and Bubble Bath, the OPI Holiday ’23 Nail Lacquer 10 PC Mini Pack will make sure that any polish collection has the most coveted classics.

Embodying the feeling of cozying up in a snow-topped cabin while on holiday break, the Lights Lacquer Cabin Fever Bundle features six wearable nail polish shades, from a vibrant candy apple red to a sheer neutral with soft shimmer.

The Static Nails Sweater Weather Palette is filled with cool grey, midnight navy blue, blush pink, and more pigmented nail polish colors for an on-trend manicure no matter the season.

Whether you want to make your nails metallic with a silver chrome polish or prefer the richness of a deep emerald green shade, the essie Luxury Gift Set has all the essentials you’ll need.

Every serious at-home manicurist needs a professional set of nail care tools — and the Tweezerman Mini Manicure Kit is just that. It comes with clippers, a cuticle pusher, and a metal file, all in one compact case.