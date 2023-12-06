With the chilly month of December suddenly in full swing and Thanksgiving only but a memory — the 2023 holiday season is officially here, with New Year’s Eve a fireworks-filled finale that’s only a few weeks away.

While many are curating glitzy holiday party ensembles with sequins, faux fur, and sparkling heels, it’s truly a statement-making festive nail design that has the unique ability to take any look to the next level.

Embrace Wintry Chromes

When it comes to the trending nail polish colors for winter 2024, nail experts recently told Bustle that icy pastel blues, glossy black, and shades of green are a few to watch. Just about every single manicure shade is getting a chromatic upgrade, too.

While “frosted” blue chrome nails are set to takeover the holiday and winter seasons, lots of other buzzy colors — namely red, black, and silver — are also perfect for an on-trend set of tips.

Holiday Nails For 2023

For Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s Eve, and beyond, here are 15 festive nail art ideas that are sure to make your tips sparkle this season.

1 Stunning Snowflake Nail Art @sansungnails They say that every snowflake in nature is unique. Embrace that poetic truth and paint white snowflake nail art on each and every tip using a classic white nail polish.

2 Cozy Plaid Print Nails @amyle.nails ICYMI: plaid nails are a major green flag for the winter months ahead. This set adds a hint of glamour to the comfy vibes, pairing the a minimal white print with shiny golden lines.

3 Santa Hat French Tips @disseynails For those that feel like Christmas is the main event of the holiday season, these abstract French nails inspired by Santa Claus’ iconic red hat are it.

4 Frosty Blue Chrome Nails @tiffanyabbigailebeauty Channel frosty, ice princess vibes this December by adorning your nails with a cool-toned pastel blue polish. Take it to the next level with detailed snowflake nail art and a reflective chrome topper.

5 Dream Pearls @browngirlhands For an easy, quietly luxurious holiday nail design that has that special something for any upcoming holiday event, add a tiny 3D pearl on top of light pink nail polish.

6 Snow-Capped French Nails @nailslpc.xo When in doubt this holiday season, you truly can’t go wrong with a stunning set of long French tips adorned with silver glitter. The festive design is both classy and on-trend for 2023.

8 Red, Green, & Silver Chrome Stars @tiffanyabbigailebeauty Crystal clear nails with playful designs are very much on-trend for fall and winter 2024. Top bare fingernails with a smattering of red, green, and silver chrome stars and you’ll be ready for any Christmas party.

9 Holiday-Ready Ombré Nails @disseynails Creating an ombré effect on your nails with glitter-filled silver nail polish, this dazzling look is made even more show-stopping with perfectly placed rhinestones.

10 Simple Glittery Accents @anouknailedit Understated yet not lacking in the sparkle department, these glittery angled details look gorgeous on every single nail length (even shorties).

11 Balletcore Bow Nail Art @nailssbysami Unleash all of the soft girl vibes this holiday season and tap coquettish balletcore vibes. The simplest way to do it is with dainty ribbon nail art painted on a couple statement nails.

12 Bejeweled Details @spoken_nailz Craving a bit of glamour this holiday season? A “your nails but better” neutral base paired with white micro French tips and mismatched gemstones is the move.

13 Green Chrome French Manicure @nailedbyyans A festive way of tapping one of winter 2024’s top nail polish color trends, green chrome French nails add just the right amount of intrigue to your holiday manicure design.

14 Winter Wonderland Nails @safinailstudio Filled with red cabins, pine trees, spotted deer, a snowman, and more, this intricate holiday nail design is sure to have all eyes on your nails.

15 Vanilla French Tips @nailslpc.xo For those who prefer to keep their manicures minimal, trade in a stark white shade of polish for a creamy vanilla color. It’s a cozy nail design that’s equally low-key and unexpected for the holidays.