With beach season now in full swing, there’s no better time to refresh your glam routine to match the warm-weather vibes. And there’s good news for anyone looking to stock up: The month of June saw some seriously summer-friendly launches from a whole fan-favorite brands.

If you’re on the hunt for a fresh scent to get you through the sweatiest months of the year, Louis Vuitton has created a genderless, “solar” perfume named LV Lovers that’s reminiscent of the sparkling sun. LoveShackFancy has also added to its collection of fragrances housed in antique-inspired bottles with the new strawberry-scented Endless Dreams.

Blush is also having its main character moment, and *two* beloved brands — including Hailey Bieber’s Rhode and Iconic London — dropped creamy blush sticks, and it’s about to be a “flushed cheeks” summer.

For those who love the results of consistent retinol use but hate that it makes skin more sesnsitive to the sun, the new Botnia Well Serum has become one editor’s go-to alternative for its ability to offer similar benefits sans irritation.

Intrigued? Scroll to find the top beauty launches from the month of June.

1 The Beautifully Flushed Blush Pocket Blush Rhode $24 See On Rhode “Hailey Bieber has been teasing her newest blush sticks for months now — and TBH, they are seriously worth the wait. I’ve been *obsessed* with the mauve shade Sleepy Girl as it creates prettiest flushed cheeks that have a youthfully dewy finish. An instant classic for the cult-loved brand.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer, Bustle

2 The Dreamy Coquettecore Perfume LoveShackFancy Endless Dreams Eau de Parfum Sephora $125 See On Sephora “While I typically wear a rich gourmand perfume throughout the year, summer marks a time when I want my signature scent to be much softer and sweeter — and LoveShackFancy has created the dreamiest fragrance to fit the vibe. Although it’s filled with joyous strawberry and yummy vanilla, the jasmine note creates an elegance that still reads as sophisticated. Not to mention the bow-topped bottle is basically a work of art.” — ORR

3 The Luxurious Leave-In Peptide Leave In Mask LOBIE $40 See On LOBIE “It’s no secret that peptides are a total buzz-word in the skin care industry — which is why LOBIE’s newest peptide-filled mask for hair completely caught my attention. The minimally chic bottle is not only a vibe in my shower, but the slippery-smooth formula immediately detangles my ultra-thin strands with just a bit of product. So good.” — ORR

4 The Naturally Glowing Foundation Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick Sephora $46 See On Sephora “If I’m being honest, I’m really not a fan of foundation sticks — they are often much too cake-y and hard to blend, and just don’t compare to my fave liquid counterparts. Unreal Skin lives up to its name and has completely redefined the category, IMO. Hello, naturally radiant skin.” — ORR

5 The Juicy Butter Balm Lancôme Lip Idôle Squalane-12 Butterglow™ Hydrating Lip Balm Sephora $32 See On Sephora “Throughout the summer, I typically ditch my heavier lipsticks for formulas that are much more lightweight and buttery — and Lancôme has created a newfound staple in my bag. The squalane helps keep my pout hydrated, and the sheer colors create that coveted ‘my lips but better’ look. These days, Nude Vibe has been my signature shade.” — ORR

6 The Sunny Gender-Neutral Scent LV Lovers Louis Vuitton $320 See On Louis Vuitton “This is technically a mens' scent, but gender binaries are so yesterday. Pharrell's first fragrance for Louis Vuitton is green and earthy, but also fresh and sunny-smelling. It's the perfect sparkly summer scent and one that your S.O. has a high chance of stealing from you (speaking from personal experience).” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

7 The Air Dried Hair Hero Goldwell StyleSign Smooth Air-Dry BB Cream Beauty Care Choices $25 See On Beauty Care Choices “I've been ‘team air dry’ for years and am so happy to have found a new product for my arsenal. This BB cream for the hair is named that because it does multiple things: Adds hydration, a little bit of definition and texture, and smoothness, all in one go. I apply it to damp hair, then either do loose braids or twists, then shake it out for soft waves.” — FX

8 The Petal-Soft Cream Blush Iconic London Blurring Blush Cream to Powder Lip and Cheek Stick Sephora $26 See On Sephora “I have high standards for cream blush sticks, and haven't stopped using these ones since I've received them — which is saying something. The velvety formula goes on smoothly, drying down to a soft, powdery finish without feeling dry or cakey. I love the shade Daiquiri for the perfect peachy-pink flush.” — FX

9 The Summertime Nail Polish Set Sandals and Sun Mini Flight Dazzle Dry $44 See On Dazzle Dry “This mini set of polishes from Dazzle Dry features all my favorite summer polish shades, from a bright white (perfect for a summer pedicure to pop against tan skin) to a breezy turquoise and soft peach. Just looking at them puts me in a European summer state of mind.” — FX

10 The Softer Strands Secret Hair Bonding Booster Kit Sachajuan $46 See On Sachajuan “My hair has been through a lot since I started bleaching it over five years ago... I'm always looking for at-home products that help it stay soft and shiny between my root touch-up appointments, and have found a new favorite in Sachajuan's Hair Bonding Kit. First of all, love the travel-friendly size of the activator. Second, I like that it's easy to mix with the Hair Repair Treatment — I applied after shampooing, waited five minutes, and rinsed out. I was blown away by how noticeably softer my hair felt after, and will definitely be using this to continue strengthening my fragile strands.” — FX

11 The Gentle Retinol Alternative Botnia Well Serum Art of Skin Care $92 See On Art of Skin Care “This brand as a whole is a new favorite of mine. Everything from the aluminum packaging to the beautiful illustrations on the outer carton feel so fresh and cool. The Well Serum is a retinol alternative that's perfect for the summer months because you don't have to worry about sun sensitivity. Instead, it uses a strain of microalgae to boost collagen and skin firmness. I've been using for the past few weeks and feel like I've noticed a difference in my overall skin texture, so it's a win in my book.” — FX

12 The Easy Lip Look Glossier Lip Line Enhancing Hydrating Longwear Lip Liner Pencil Sephora $18 See On Sephora “During the summer, I trade in my bold lip looks for something decidedly simpler: A neutral lip liner topped with a sheer, shimmery gloss. I love the new liner from Glossier — particularly in the shade Bite, which has become my everyday favorite — because it glides on easily and creates the perfect natural-looking outline on my lips while delivering just the right amount of color. It stays put all day long, which means when it’s time to re-apply I just need to swipe some gloss on top of it, and is infused with jojoba oil to soften lips and keep the product from flaking off.” — ZW

13 The Invisible SPF Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 Fig. 1 $36 See On Fig. 1 “When I found out this radiant, invisible sunscreen was 100% mineral, I honestly didn’t believe it. Most of the time, these types of formulas leave behind a white, chalky finish — which is annoying, because dermatologists are always saying that they’re the best for protecting against UV damage. Fig 1’s first foray into sunscreen is truly unlike anything else I’ve tried in the category, because it blends in seamlessly and leaves the prettiest dewy finish behind.” — Zoë Weiner, contributing beauty editor

14 The Do-It-All Retinol Retinol Synergist Mother Science $96 See On Mother Science “I’m deep in the wedding planning process, and the bride-to-be in me has become militant about treating my skin — namely the discoloration and textural irregularities I’ve been dealing with for years — ahead of the big day. I love this new product from super-smart brand Mother Science (which technically launched at the end of May, but didn’t enter my routine until June), which combines retinol with a unique ingredient called Malassezin in a never-before-seen pairing. The retinol smooths my skin while the Malassezin fades my dark spots and provides antioxidant protection to defend against future damage. Needless to say, this stuff will be staying in my routine through my wedding day and beyond.” — ZW