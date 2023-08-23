Zendaya's Espresso Brunette Bob Is The Chicest Fall Haircut Inspiration

Ever since late December 2022, Zendaya has embraced a ’90s supermodel-inspired, bouncy bob, with her natural inches skimming her shoulders. As for her hair hue, the actor has opted for a warm, “golden hour” brunette, with cozy caramel highlights throughout.

While she’s covered up her shorter tresses with some very Rue-esque, mermaidcore waves on more than one occasion (one of which was for her surprise appearance on Coachella’s electric stage), she’s maintained her healthy chop through summer. Though on Aug. 22, Zendaya took to her Instagram stories to share a natural hair check-in — which just so happens to include a color refresh, too.

Going back to her roots and muting much of her hair’s signature warmth, Zendaya shares her ’60s flipped bob, which appears to have grown quite a bit since her initial cut in mid-winter. What’s more, her strands appear to be much darker and closer to her natural deep brunette roots, with an espresso shade that is evenly dyed throughout her tresses. The reason behind the sudden switch up? She simply states: “Needed a little refresh.”

As for the colorist behind the look, Zendaya tapped the LA-based hair guru, Sarah Shears, who also calls the likes of Jason Derulo her frequent client.

Whether you go for a fall hair refresh by way of a cut or color — Zendaya’s latest look cements not one, but two, major trends that experts have forecasted for the upcoming season. For one, bobs are no doubt having their main character moment, with A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Halsey, and more hopping on the hype train. What’s more, rich chocolate brown hair hues are sure to make a serious comeback for the cool autumn seasons.