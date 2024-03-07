Kylie Jenner’s “Milk Bath” Manicure Is A Master Class In Minimalism

As far as Kylie Jenner’s ever-evolving style goes, it’s clear that more minimal, short-tipped, and natural-looking manicures are very much in line with her current aesthetic.

In recent months, the beauty mogul has adorned her square-shaped nails in classic colors like vibrant red, glossy pale pink, and even a neutral set with a pretty pearlescent finish. But it’s her latest understated mani that taps one of the year’s biggest nail trends.

Kylie’s “Milk Bath” Manicure

To celebrate the launch of her first-ever fragrance — the Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic Eau de Parfum ($48) — Jenner posted some chic campaign imagery on the ’gram.

Thanks to hairstylist Cherilyn Farris, her hair was tousled and textured, while makeup artist Shelby Smith opted for glam that was decidedly natural and soft. For Jenner’s nails, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt painted on a creamy “milk bath” manicure — a relaxed look that’s in line with the entrepreneur’s “cottagecore” beauty era.

If you’re not familiar, “milk bath” nails essentially refer to semi-opaque, off-white polish hues that look milky when painted on your tips. Especially when paired with some serious high-shine, the result is timelessly chic — and currently on trend.

Although Ganzorigt has yet to share the exact polish used on Jenner, you can recreate the look with polishes like the Manucurist Green Natural Nail Polish in Milky White ($14) or Lights Lacquer’s Polish in Head In The Clouds ($11).

Total “Milk Bath” Obsession

While the youngest Jenner is the most recent to rock a low-key milky mani, she isn’t the only one who’s been spotted wearing the classic look in the past few months.

Selena Gomez, for one, adorned her tips in a slightly more opaque, off-white nail polish shade that looked fresh for winter. Before that, Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared her “milky white tiny nails” to her Instagram stories. Clearly, it’s *the* neutral mani shade of the season.

Jenner’s latest set no doubt cements the trend for the upcoming spring and summer months, so be sure to invest in some cream-colored nail polish.