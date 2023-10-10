In honor of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share a radiant selfie. Openly discussing her PTSD, personal mental health, and chronic pain in recent past, the Chromatica singer, actor, and brand founder has in fact dedicated much of her career to breaking stigmas around the topic.

While her ‘fit was decidedly casual for this particular selfie, with a distressed denim jacket and a black baseball hat, the artist was in full colorful glam that complemented her hazel eyes and long platinum tresses. And while Lady Gaga has often referenced decades of the past, especially Old Hollywood glamour so associated with the 1950s, her recent eye makeup is very much a nod to the mod ’60s.

Lady Gaga’s Green Eye Makeup

Keeping her complexion understated and softly blushed with a peachy shade, the Haus Labs founder’s arched brunette eyebrows beautifully framed her eyes. Painted on in a crisp color block-inspired style, her bright emerald green eyeshadow was undoubtedly the star of the show.

As for the exact shade? It’s likely that she reached for her own Haus Labs Hy-Power Eye, Cheek & Lip Pigment Paint in Mint Matte.

To complete the look, the pop star went for a low-key glossy lip in a warm neutral hue that matched her peachy cheeks.

TikTok’s “Martini Makeup” Trend

ICYMI, glam looks inspired by yummy cocktails have been steadily on the rise for quite some time now, with negroni, wine, and espresso martini makeup topping the list.

“Dirty martini makeup,” which features green eyeshadow pigments and warm-toned lip colors that mimic an olive’s reddish pit, has also been having its main character moment. Christina Aguilera is the most recent A-lister who has given the playful look a try, opting for a whole lot of glitter instead of Lady Gaga’s more mattified eyes.

’60s-Inspired Beauty Is In Full Swing

Aside from cocktail glamour, the 1960s have also played a role in inspiring beauty trends of the now. On more than one occasion, Florence Pugh has styled her shorter tresses with a very ’60s flip, while Ariana Grande has continued to rock a mod cut crease since the release of her album Positions.

Blending both trends in the most casual of ways, Lady Gaga has proven that both “martini makeup” and 1960s references are nothing short of a serious green flag.