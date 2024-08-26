The coziness of fall is just around the corner, and with it, deep, dark, and warm-toned nail polish shades — like brick “apple cider” red and sultry “black cherry,” to name a few— are very much the vibe.

For “old money” lovers who prefer a timeless aesthetic that works year-round, one manicure trend is coming for your toes — and it’s about to become a new fave.

High-Shine “Lip Gloss” Pedicures

“Lip gloss” nails are very much on the rise, and A-list celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Britney Spears have co-signed the look in recent months.

These manis have a glossy, jelly-like finish that’s reminiscent of ultra-shiny, lip gloss-covered lips — hence the name. The trend features sheer, neutral polish pigments that range from pale pinks and mid-tone mauves to rich, chocolatey tones.

While it’s taken over the manicure world, the look is a major win for pedis, too — and it works as a classic choice no matter the event or season.

Although most “lip gloss” pedis are known to be in sheer pink hues, the trend comes in many colors — especially the shades you’d find in your fave lip gloss formulas.

You can also rock the look with a classic French tip — just wear a sheer tinted base and a shiny top coat for that glossy effect.

4 Glossy Polish Shades To Try

Just a few coats of the cult-fave, sheer baby pink polish in Vanity Fairest is the key to perfect “lip gloss”-inspired toes that are endlessly chic and match every single ’fit.

Though it’s technically a nail primer rather than a traditional lacquer, a few coats of Getting Even paired with a clear top coat creates the prettiest glossy sheer pink.

Vintage plum is a trending polish color this fall, so why not try it on your toes? Marsala Jelly delivers a bouncy finish and is reminiscent of a mauve-toned lip gloss.

This rich dark chocolate polish has a sheer, jelly-like finish that looks oh-so shiny on your toes and tips.