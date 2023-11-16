When it comes to Margot Robbie’s red carpet style, the actor, LuckyChap Entertainment founder, and award-winning producer is seldom seen without at least a little bit of Chanel.

While she stepped onto the red carpet for Saltburn’s Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 14 in a sheer black, body-hugging corset dress à la Schiaparelli, her standout manicure moment and glowing makeup just so happened to be created using products from Chanel Beauty’s collection.

Margot’s Muted Green Manicure

Although Robbie’s hands were often tucked into her pockets while posing on the red carpet, her glossy manicure added an eye-catching pop of on-trend color to her look, while still remaining definitively low-key and subdued.

Painted by Tom Bachik, a celebrity-loved manicurist who frequently paints the tips of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and more, Robbie’s nails were coated with a custom, mid-tone khaki green nail polish color.

Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Sharing the exact nail polish combination that he created for the Babylon star on his Instagram stories, Bachik revealed that he used a mix of Chanel’s Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colours ($32 each) in Beige Cendré and Brun Fumé.

Robbie’s Sun-Kissed Glow

The worldwide Barbie movie premieres brought more daring beauty moments — including bold red lips and a vintage-inspired ponytail — but Robbie’s usual makeup looks tend to be understated and radiant.

Pati Dubroff, her long-time makeup artist, took the latter approach for this particular occasion.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keeping Robbie’s complexion simply sun-kissed, Dubroff tapped the Les Symboles De Chanel La Comète Oversize Illuminating Powder ($95) in the gilded hue Warm Gold. As for Robbie’s eyes, she went for natural, warm-toned pigments in the Lumière Graphique Eyeshadow Palette ($88), along with a bit of the Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner ($35) in Brun Agapé.

As for the exact lipstick shade Dubroff used on Robbie’s pout? She painted her lips with the Rouge Coco Flash Lip Colour ($45) in Dawn for a soft-satin finish.

Goodbye, Barbie Era

Months after the pink-filled film’s anticipated premiere, many fans of the Barbie movie are still very much in their own personal Barbie-inspired era.

Robbie, however, seems to have officially ditched the campy Barbie references in favor of breezy menswear ‘fits.