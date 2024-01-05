2024 is finally here — and with it, countless “ins” and “outs” are promptly flooding feeds.

A major hair change will always be the move for a new year, effortlessly marking the new era with a refreshed visual change. Yet another “in” that’s being spotted on some of the most influential taste-makers? Unique French manicures that are anything but basic.

French Tip Obsession

When it comes to on-trend nail art ideas, French tips are a timeless pick. Very much associated with ’90s stars, modern starlets, too, have made the classic look all their own with chrome finishes, colorfully painted tips, and more.

Forever A Classic Set: “The French manicure will never phase out, no matter how many different color combinations arise.” — manicurist and The Editorial Nail founder Gracie J on nail art trends

A-listers have proven time and time again that a French manicure is surprisingly versatile, with Kendall Jenner’s recent short micro tips more in line with the “old money” aesthetic, while Cardi B’s extra long bedazzled Frenchies are serving extra in the best way.

20 French Manicure Ideas

No matter your individual vibe, here are 20 French manicure ideas that will take you through 2024.

1 Classic French Tips @setbysoly For a simple “model off-duty” vibe that matches every single outfit, event, and season, paint your tips with some classic white French tips.

2 Chic Tortoiseshell Print @yveningset Takes cues from celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and incorporate the endlessly chic, neutral toned tortoiseshell print into your next French manicure.

3 Pink French Tips With Coquette Bows @thesetbyb If the all-pink-everything balletcore aesthetic is more your speed, why not pair some soft pink French tip nails with coquettish ribbon details?

4 Black Patent Leather French Tips @brushedbyb_ For a look that is luxe and monochromatic, paint your nails with a matte black polish shade, leaving the French tips with a high-gloss finish.

5 Bedazzled French Nails @setbysoly Take a timeless French manicure to glamorous new heights with an array of gemstones of every color and size placed on your nails’ tips.

6 3D Gold Chrome Tips @addiisnails Endlessly luxurious and statement-making, these gilded French nails are made all the more unique and architectural with its jewelry-like wavy texture.

7 Pearly Accents @jadeandpolished Most recently worn by Sabrina Carpenter while performing on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, pearly nail art is sure to continue their reign throughout the year.

8 Glitter Gradient Nails @samrosenails Just because New Year’s Eve is officially a memory, doesn’t mean your manicures need to be devoid of some sparkling glitter throughout the rest of the year.

9 3D Clear Textured Tips @nailslpc.xo If traditional white French tips are a bit too simple for your personal aesthetic, try adding some barely-there 3D texture on each nail’s tip.

10 Abstract Fine Line Frenchies @samrosenails Akin to a zebra’s chic black and white coat, these abstract fine line French details have a certain subtle wildness about them while still being subtle.

11 Black Glitter With Ribbons @samrosenails ICYMI: The girlies are putting bows on literally everything (even their food). Why not elevate some sparkling black French tips with painted on ribbons for a mani that is both bold and dainty?

12 Soft Vanilla Frenchies @sansungnails A softer version of the classic French manicure, vanilla French nails use an off-white, creamy beige polish shade in place of the more typical bright white color.

13 Green Chromatic Swirls @yveningset A trendy way to tap the celebrity-loved chrome French tip nail art movement is to pair the mirror-like polish with some whimsical swirls.

14 Pastel Skittle Tips @anouknailedit Whether you curate a color palette of chocolatey neutrals or prefer to pick a few of your favorite vibrant polish shades, a playful Skittle manicure is a total green flag.

15 Checkerboard Print @samrosenails Nostalgic and a bit mod, checkerboard print nails don’t just add some edge to your look in a pinch. They also happen to be Gwen Stefani-approved.

16 Invisible French Details @nailsssbymars The invisible French trend, sometimes referred to as the double or outlined French manicure, is made all the more stunning with gilded chrome details.

17 Pink Double-Lined Nails @sansungnails If you happen to still be firmly in your Barbiecore era, opt for some pretty pink French tip nails that feature slanted double lines.

18 Low-Key Micro Frenchies @paintedbyjools A seriously understated manicure move for the minimalists of the world, micro French tips painted in any polish color will never go out of style.

19 Eye-Catching Neon Polish @samrosenails Want to try a bright design? Trade up a more traditional stark white nail polish shade for a vibrant neon French tip that is colorful and eye-catching.

20 Green Chrome Tips With Stars @yveningset According to celebrities such as Taylor Swift, green chrome nails are an “in” to watch for 2024. Add that extra something to your mani with pretty stars.