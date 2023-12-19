10 Peach Fuzz Nail Designs To Celebrate Pantone’s 2024 Color Of The Year

The New Year is nearly here — and alongside glamorous holiday parties, glittering manicures, and midnight fireworks, many look forward to one announcement in particular.

Each year in December, Pantone releases a color that coincides with the year-to-come’s energy — and 2024’s anticipated pick is finally here.

“Peach Fuzz” Nail Colors

Say hello to Pantone’s color of the year for 2024: “peach fuzz.” Described as a gentle, velvety peach color, the soft shade is representative of healing, nurturing, and belonging in the months to come.

For the beauty lovers of the world who want to embrace 2024’s calming vibes, a peach fuzz nail design is a perfect way to tap the shade.

For DIY manicurists, there are countless polish colors on the market that give some serious peach fuzz vibes on your tips.

The Lights Lacquer Polish in Order Up! ($11) is described as a pastel papaya hue with opaque coverage on the nail, while the DND Gel Polish in Peach Fuzz ($7.50) is a soft baby pink with peachy undertones.

As for a set of press-on nails that can give you the buzzy look in just a few minutes? Static Nails’ Reusable Pop-On Manicure ($20) also comes in a light peachy shade.

“Peach Fuzz” Nail Ideas

In need of some nail design inspiration for 2024? Here are 10 peach fuzz nail art ideas that embrace the color trend.

1 Peach Fuzz Flames @thesetbyb For a soft, peachy vibe on your nails that still has a bit of flare and edge, opt for peach fuzz flame designs on each tip instead of a traditional French look.

2 Cartoon Peach Art @nailslpc.xo A bit on-the-nose but adorable none the less, these neutral nails with pastel-colored peach designs and swirls are truly the perfect “peach fuzz” manicure.

3 Light Orange Aura Nails @addiisnails Beloved by A-listers like Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney, “aura nails” are made ever trendier with a nail polish color inspired by Pantone’s color of the year.

4 Gilded Neutral Peach Tips @tiffanyabbigailebeauty With a fully opaque, pastel peach-colored nail base, create an ultra-luxurious mani moment with beautifully placed gold leaf adornments.

5 Peach-Inspired Skittle Nails @anouknailedit Using different peach fuzz-toned nail polish painted on each tip, try an easy-to-recreate Skittle manicure to ring in 2024 with those calm vibes.

6 Peachy French Tips @sansungnails Shimmering, glitter-filled nail polish is always a green flag. Whether you want a sparkling manicure for New Year’s Eve or just want to show off your peach fuzz obsession, try a glittering French design with soft orange tips.

7 Pastel Orange Blossom Details @ joydumpling With a mix of French tips, fully polished nails, and a single statement flower, this coquettish manicure is made all the more sweet in shades of pastel peach.

8 3D Peach French Tips @tinynailstudio_ In the ever-evolving world of nail art, 3D details are everywhere at the moment, and spotted on the tips of celebs, too. Decorate your peach fuzz French tips with some textured details.

9 Abstract Florals @safinailstudio Artwork that looks stunning on any and every nail length — including naturally short nails — these abstract floral designs with peachy polish shades are truly perfection.

10 Peach Fuzz Chrome @samrosenails ICYMI, all things chrome are having their main character moment, with trending polish shades like red, black, pink, and blue taking center stage. Why not give Pantone’s 2024 color of the year a chromatic makeover, too?