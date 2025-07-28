There’s something undeniably charming about a picnic. It’s an excuse to put on a cute outfit, pack a wicker basket full of your fave snacks, and spend a slow afternoon outside. It’s the perfect summer activity, and you can use it as inspo for your next manicure.

At the height of the season, picnic nails are trending on TikTok — and they’re just as quaint as you might imagine. While some feature sweet details like gingham prints and lacy bows, others are decorated with ants, 3D fruits, and other kitsch designs.

Of course, when you think “picnic” you likely imagine a red gingham blanket stretched out across the grass. This pattern instantly makes an outdoor lunch feel less like a random snack in the park and more like an official outing. If you’re going to try picnic nail art, this is a great place to start.

For something a little more unexpected, you can lean into the theme with bug motifs, miniature hot dogs, or playful takes on classic picnic foods. Ever seen a peanut butter and jelly sandwich painted on a nail? It’s more wearable than you might think.

Keep scrolling for 13 picnic-inspired nail art ideas to try before summer winds down.

1 Girly Gingham Instagram/@tamaminails Transform a French mani into the summery aesthetic by swapping white tips with gingham print, complete with lacy trim and tiny bow accents.

2 Cherry Pie Instagram/@nails__by__frenchie Rather than bows, pair a gingham picnic blanket print with bright red cherries for a set that feels straight out of a vintage summer spread.

3 Ants At A Picnic Instagram/@berrygoodnailz Mimic the look of a binder covered in (picnic-themed) stickers by adding a variety of decals to a plain nail polish base. Think fruit, hamburgers, ants — your fingertips are your canvas.

4 Gorgeous Gingham Instagram/@nailsxsharilyn This gingham-tipped French design embodies the picnic trend. The wavy white border adds the perfect amount of structure to balance the playful pattern.

5 Strawberries & Slices Instagram/@kailaskifnails Here’s another subtle way to rock the picnic trend: Go for a pretty gingham on your fingertips, then add in tiny details, like a mini fly, a small orange slice, and an assortment of strawberries. The tinier the better.

6 Picnic Weather Instagram/@gxbbydoesnails Since picnic nails are all about whimsy, many of the designs feature cheeky 3D details, like this PB&J sandwich slice. Pair it with a slew of insects and more fruit for perfect balance.

7 Berry Good Instagram/@__studiobloom Go maximalist with a different design on each fingertip. This eclectic manicure has it all, from tomatoes and strawberries to olives, flowers, and cherries.

8 Pretty As A Picnic Instagram/@alicemcnails To lean into the ruffles and frills of the theme, go for an all-over gingham print in a pretty pastel pink. Add hearts or cherries, and then head straight to the park.

9 Baby Blue Instagram/@nailartbyqueenie Even the smallest gingham detail will be on-trend, like this singular accent nail in blue. Other details, like a mini bunch of blueberries, will add to the summery feel.

10 Picnic Basket Instagram/@nailsbysue__ For a more statement-making take on picnic nails, try bold, bright designs like oversized apple slices, hot dogs with swirls of mustard, and gingham that spans the entire nail.

11 Happy As A Jam Instagram/@_citre For a modern spin, add abstract prints like a deconstructed gingham, crocodile details, and mini fruit decals. Other picnic must-haves, like a lacy doily or napkin, also look cute.

12 Mismatched Instagram/@nailzzbysteph Embrace summer 2025’s biggest nail art trends by wearing one on each hand: picnic nails on one and polka dots on the other.

13 Fruit Bowl Instagram/@thepaintbarbrighton Gingham isn’t limited to red or blue — it works in any color, like this punchy lime green. Pair it with citrus accents for a fresh, summer-ready look that’s basically begging for an afternoon in the sun.