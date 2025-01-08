Bella Hadid is often spotted with neutral, sheer pink, or even completely bare nails that are best suited for high-fashion runways and chic photoshoots alike.

When the international supermodel is off-duty, however, she often turns to more on-trend polish shades — like lavender chrome, glossy black, and red, to name a few. Recently, Hadid has been spotted rocking one of the trendiest manicure hues of the moment (which also happens to be Pantone’s 2025 color of the year): “mocha mousse.”

Bella Hadid’s “Mocha Mousse” Mani

On Jan. 7, the youngest Hadid sister shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram Stories that showcased gift sets for her buzzy perfume brand, 'Ôrəbella. She kept her look casual with a loose black cardigan, bootleg jeans, and her brunette hair tousled to the side — and her understated manicure only added to the low-key (yet polished) vibes.

Her short, squoval-shaped nails were painted in a high-shine shade of “mocha mousse.” Described by Pantone as a “warming brown hue imbued with richness” similar to the chocolatey treat, Hadid’s nails look just as rich and opaque — qualities that lend themselves to their overall “old money” vibe.

Brown nail polish colors epitomize the old money aesthetic, just like micro French tips, tonal “mannequin manicures,” and the more intricate tortoiseshell print designs.

Whether or not old money reflects your personal style, brown nails are as versatile as they come — hence why they’re one of winter 2025’s biggest mani trends.

Brown Nails Are The Moment

Alongside sapphire and vibrant red, both dark chocolate and mid-tone brown are on-trend this season.

“I have been loving all the latest manicure trends related to browns,” Deborah Lippmann, a manicurist and founder of her eponymous nail brand, previously told Bustle. “From the classic brown manicures to the glazed chocolate donut nails and beyond — brown has been trending as the latest it girl shade for clothing and your latest manicure.”

Bella may be the most recent celeb to sport brown tips, but there’s a lengthy list of A-listers and nail aficionados doing the same. Hailey Bieber has worn different tones of the color, including darkest espresso, warm-toned caramel, and light latte with a glazed finish — and it’s safe to say the coffee-colored looks aren’t soon to slow.