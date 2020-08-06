Sorry, Tom Hanks, but it's hard not to cry happy tears over the news that Amazon has ordered an A League of Their Own series from Broad City co-creator Abbi Jacobson and Mozart in the Jungle executive producer Will Graham. The streamer announced the news on Thursday, and revealed a cast photo featuring stars Jacobson, The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden, The Photograph's Chanté Adams, and BAFTA nominee Gbemisola Ikumelo. And to say they look good would be an understatement.

The hour-long series is set to retain the spirit of director Penny Marshall's iconic 1992 film, while diving deeper into the story of '40s era women's baseball. Per the official press release, this will include taking "a deeper look at race and sexuality," and following an entirely new cast of characters. It makes sense to go in a new direction, especially since a major flaw in A League of Their Own has always been its lack of diversity. So, rather than retell the story of Dottie and Kit, the sisters played by Geena Davis and Lori Petty in the film, Jacobson and Graham have reimagined the story "for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball." (The fact that one of those characters will be played by 2020 Emmy nominee Carden is reason enough to get excited.) "It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities," Jacobson and Graham said in a statement released by Amazon.

While the announcement didn't include any firm plot details, when the project was first announced in 2019, The Hollywood Reporter noted that the show would "begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follow the Rockford Peaches season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying, and road trips across a rapidly changing United States." It's unclear how much of the original concept made it into the pilot, but with Jacobson at the helm, the series is sure to be an authentic, funny, and raw look at the formation of the women's baseball league.

After all, Jacobson is best known for co-creating and starring in Comedy Central's Broad City, a series that was driven by a female friendship and the modern struggles of millennials trying to make it in New York City. If she can infuse that same energy and specificity into A League of Their Own, fans of the movie are sure to be in for something special.