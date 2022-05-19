There’s another Kardashian sibling that you’ve never known about until now — well, kind of. Amy Schumer transformed into her new alter-ego, “Kamy Kardashian,” on May 19 for the 2022 Hulu Upfronts, where she presented alongside actual family members Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. As reported by the Daily Mail, Kris played along with the gag, telling the crowd, “She's my daughter and it's about time everyone knows.”

The comedian shared her Kardashian-inspired look — a brown tee tucked into ripped jeans and a baby blue blazer, complete with oversized sunglasses — in an Instagram video, where she exits her hotel and poses with fans and paparazzi. But her ridiculously long nails ended up preventing her from signing anything. “Kamy Kardashian for a day!” she captioned the post. “Anyone with these nails, how do you do anything?! This was for the @hulu upfronts I got to present with 2 of my new family members @khloekardashian and @krisjenner.”

The comedian also shared a photo of her Kardashian get-up, but with the blazer replaced by a backpack, which gave her a completely different vibe. “In the 2nd photo I have legally transitioned to sign the Bounty Hunter I guess,” she joked.

Khloé and Kris attended the Hulu Upfronts to present their new reality show The Kardashians, while Schumer was promoting her comedy series Life & Beth, which was just renewed for a second season. However, Schumer is no stranger to the Kardashian family. The actor is actually good friends with Kim Kardashian, and even appeared on The Kardashians multiple times as she was helping Kim gear up for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021.

While rehearsing her SNL monologue, Schumer advised Kim not to reference her infamous 2005 sex tape and cut a joke reminding Kris that she’s not her sister, among other advice. Kim listened to most of Schumer’s feedback, but kept the sex tape joke in. At the SNL afterparty, Schumer admitted it was the right move and praised Kim’s performance. “It was really so great, I can’t get over it,” she told her. “I learned from you, actually. I was like, ‘I really don’t think you should say these things,’ I just had opinions, you know? And you had the confidence to be like, ‘No, this is funny, and it’ll be good for me to say,’ and it killed. I just got to enjoy it.”