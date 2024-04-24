Another Bachelor Nation star has weighed in on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce. Speaking to Hollywood Life, Ashley Iaconetti Haibon (of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise) discussed the breakdown of The Golden Bachelor couple’s marriage, sharing her belief that the pair “got the ick from one another.”

“I think it was mutual ick too,” she continued, adding that Gerry and Theresa’s relationship might've changed once the cameras stopped rolling. “The span of time was so short. It was so atypical because they started filming in like late August then got done with filming like the first week of October, maybe even mid-September,” she added.

Haibon also noted how the couple likely didn’t spend much time together between the Golden Bachelor’s November 2023 finale and the live Golden Wedding to avoid any spoilers.

“They had four weeks to literally live in the same space together before getting married,” she said. “I just think that was crazy, and I think that you can develop an ick far after four weeks.”

Gerry and Theresa met during The Golden Bachelor’s inaugural season, the latest spinoff in the Bachelor franchise. After getting engaged in the show’s finale, the couple tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony on January 4.

Disney/John Fleenor / 'The Golden Bachelor' / ABC

On April 12, Gerry and Theresa announced their divorce during a joint Good Morning America interview after three months of marriage. Speaking to host Juju Chang, the couple confirmed that not being able to agree on a forever home contributed to their decision to split.

Along with Haibon, news of the breakup sparked a wave of reactions from fellow Bachelor Nation stars, including The Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts, who was among the first to comment on the “tragic” breakup. “Please people be kind. These are our friends,” she said on Instagram. “The love didn’t work out, but they’re great people. Our hearts are breaking for them.”

The show’s runner-up, Faith Martin, also shared her thoughts on the couple’s divorce in an interview with People. “I’m sure this was a traumatic thing to go through for both of them,” she said. “My heart goes out to them. I’m sure everything will really be okay in the long run, and someday they’ll look back and just smile, hopefully.”