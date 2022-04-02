Fresh from the creative minds that birthed Sherlock and Dracula, filming has commenced on a new BBC crime thriller, Wolf. Starring Ukweli Roach, known for roles in Blindspot and Humans, as DI Jack Caffery, the show follows Caffery on a mission to right the wrongs of the past, and it’s set to get seriously spooky.

The BBC is no stranger to fantastically thrilling dramas, take The Girl Before, Vigil, and The Capture, for example – so we are very excited to see what they come up with with this latest one. With Ben Irving, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, labeling the show a “gripping and deliciously twisted drama”, we know we’re in for a treat. Read on for more details about BBC One’s new crime thriller, Wolf.

Wolf Plot

Based on the acclaimed book series by Mo Hayder, Wolf tells the story of DI Jack Caffery, who suspects that his neighbour murdered his 10-year-old brother in the 1990s and is on a mission to find the truth. At the same time, Caffery is following the case of the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family, who, living in an isolated house in the depths of Monmouthshire, become the victim of a sadistic psychopath’s mind games.

Wolf Cast

Taking on the lead role of DI Jack Caffery, Roach has said that he’s living the “dream” being involved in this production: “I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Jack Caffrey in Wolf,” he says. “Megan Gallagher has brought Mo Hayder’s dark storylines into focus in a way that will be challenging, but I can’t wait to bring Jack to life.”

Joining Roach in the star-studded cast for the drama – which is produced by Hartswood Films and APC Studios and adapted by Megan Gallagher (Borderliner, Suspicion) – are Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Sian Reese-Williams (Line of Duty), Juliet Stevenson (Bend It Like Beckham), and Owen Teale (Line of Duty).

Elaine Cameron, executive producer for Hartswood Films, said: “We are delighted to have attracted such an amazing cast into our wonderfully entertaining crime/horror world! I am particularly excited about young actor Ukweli Roach playing the lead role of Jack Caffery – I guarantee once the series goes out he will be a total household name!”

Wolf Release Date

Whilst no release date has been set, we know that it’ll be streaming in six parts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Filmed across rural Wales, the result is set to be a spooky watch.