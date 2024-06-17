The cast of Bridgerton is officially part of the Beyhive. After the second half of Season 3 dropped on Netflix, Emma Naomi (who plays Alice Mondrich) posted a behind-the-scenes video of several Bridgerton stars nailing the choreography to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” on Instagram.

In the viral clip, cast members Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) and Caleb Obediah (Lord Cho) lead a dance to the Renaissance track dressed in their period costumes. “I was told to put it on reels,” Naomi captioned the post. “Yes, Eloise. Dance Master Lord Cho.”

Obediah later uploaded his own video of the Bridgerton cast completing the viral “Cuff It” dance challenge on Instagram, which this time included Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington). “A little late but oooo,” he captioned the post.

Fans quickly commented on the BTS clips, noting that Jessie, in particular, had the “Cuff It” routine on lock.

“Beyoncé will be looking for Eloise for her new video,” one fan joked on Instagram. “Miss Eloise is dancing for her life! Just ate It all up! I love It,” another wrote, while one fan declared Jessie an “honorary member of the Beyhive.”

This isn’t the first time the Bridgerton cast has busted a move in their period costumes. In 2022, the show’s choreographer posted footage of the Season 2 wrap party, showing the cast and crew dancing to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family.”

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Season 3. Netflix / 'Bridgerton'

More BTS Bridgerton

More recently, Bridgerton Season 3 leads Coughlan and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) have treated fans to some behind-the-scenes moments from the show’s set.

In May, director Andrew Ahn posted a video of Coughlan pranking Newton while filming a ballroom scene. In the clip, filming is suddenly interrupted by the 2012 song “Cougar Town” by the former British boy band South 4, which Newton was a member of before his Bridgerton days.

On June 3, Newton shared an Instagram clip of him getting his own back on Coughlan. In the prank video, captioned “Polin Part 2,” Coughlan is filmed entering the Bridgerton dressing room when Newton jumps out from under a vanity table, scaring his co-star who runs out screaming.