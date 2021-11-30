Britney Spears Pays Homage To Justin Timberlake Following Reports He Wants To Apologize

Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship may be over, but her infamous dancing videos keep coming. On Nov. 28, days after her ex Justin Timberlake reportedly requested to make a private apology to the pop star, Spears shared a video on Instagram of her dancing slowly to his heartbreaking ballad, “Blue Ocean Floor.”

“I wanted to feel graceful yesterday,” the “Toxic” singer wrote alongside a clip of her gliding elegantly across the tile floor. Elsewhere in the caption, she revealed that she’s looking forward to New Year’s and challenging herself to be better. “I like challenges they bring value !!!!” she wrote. “What do you value in your life and how do you want to do better as a person in the future ???”

Spears’ post comes days after HollywoodLife reported that the former *NSYNC star wanted to arrange a private meeting with the “Gimme More” singer to formally apologize. “Justin loves to see that Britney is now living the life that she wanted for so long,” the insider told the outlet. “He loves seeing her embrace all the good that will come from her being out of this conservatorship. Justin would love to talk to Britney if Britney wanted to talk to him.”

While it’s unclear if the exes will ever meet up, what is clear is that there are no hard feelings between them. In April 2020, Spears posted another one of her iconic dancing videos on Instagram set to Timberlake’s “Filthy.” “I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!!” she wrote. “Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!!!!!!” The following January, she shared a video of herself dancing to Timberlake and Jay-Z’s “Holy Grail.”

Spears and Timberlake’s respect for each other appears to go both ways. After the “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer gave an emotional plea to end her conservatorship in court on June 23, Timberlake tweeted in solidarity with the pop icon. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he wrote. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.”

In the heartbreaking testimony, Spears detailed how the conservatorship infringed on her personal freedom. In addition to being held at a mental health facility against her will in 2019, she said that she was forced to wear an IUD to prevent her from having another child. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said in court at the time. “I was told with the conservatorship, I was not able to get married and have a baby.”

In Timberlake’s tweets, he wrote that “no woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.” He also sent Spears love and support from him and his wife, Jessica Biel. “We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live,” he added. In a court hearing on Nov. 12, Judge Brenda Penny officially terminated Spears’ conservatorship after nearly 14 years.