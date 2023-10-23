Britney Spears’ turbulent relationship with her family has been well documented in recent years, and in her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, she touches upon the anger she feels towards her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

In an exclusive excerpt published by People on Oct. 20, Britney recalls how she grew apart from her younger sibling, especially after Jamie Lynn’s alleged involvement in Britney’s 13-year conservatorship.

“She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family,” she writes. “I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not that easy.”

Britney Felt Like A “Ghost Child”

In the memoir excerpt obtained by People, Britney also writes that Jamie Lynn “ruled the roost” while growing up in their Louisiana hometown, leaving Britney feeling like a “ghost child.”

“I can remember walking into the room and feeling like no one even saw me,” Britney shares. “Jamie Lynn only saw the TV. My mother, who at one time had been the person I was closest to in the world, was on another planet... I’d listen to her spew these hateful words, and I’d turn to my mother and say, ‘Are you going to let this little witch talk to you like that?’ I mean, she was bad.”

Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Britney Asked Jamie For Help

Britney also recounts how her relationship with Jamie became increasingly tense during her court-ordered conservatorship, revealing that she texted her sister for help in 2018 after being placed in a mental health facility.

However, writing in her new memoir, Britney claims that Jamie responded at the time: “Stop fighting it… There’s nothing you can do about it, so stop fighting it.”

“This will sound crazy, but I’ll say it again because it’s the truth: I thought they were going to try to kill me,” Britney writes. “I didn’t understand how Jamie Lynn and our father had developed such a good relationship. She knew I was reaching out to her for help and that she was dogging me. I felt like she should have taken my side.”

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Britney Went Legal With Jamie

Britney’s public falling out with her family, including parents Jamie and Lynne Spears, made headlines in 2021 after she spoke out against her conservatorship in a court testimony.

A couple of months after a judge terminated Britney’s 13-year conservatorship in Nov. 2021, Britney sent Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter, alleging that her sibling had made “misleading or outrageous claims” against her in the memoir Things I Should Have Said.

Britney seemingly reconciled with her younger sister in June 2023, after revealing on Instagram that she had visited the set of Jamie Lynn’s Paramount+ film Zoey 102.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!! I’ve missed you guys so much,” Britney wrote on Instagram at the time.. “Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family!!!”