After visiting her final four suitors in their respective hometowns, Charity Lawson took a decisive step in her Bachelorette journey: deciding who would accompany her to Fiji and, potentially, end the season with that coveted final rose. So, what will happen during Charity’s Fantasy Suites and Bachelorette finale? Spoilers lay out the journey ahead, and it gets twisty.

During the July 31 episode, Charity tearfully sent Aaron Bryant home — but after saying goodbye, she wasn’t fully convinced it was the right choice. “Honestly, I’m trying to make sense of what the hell I just did ... I mean, what if I just made the absolute wrong decision?” she wondered in a confessional.

Apparently, Aaron wasn’t too sure, either. Reality Steve reports that the San Diego-based salesman actually flies to Fiji in a surprise return. This is backed up by the promo for next week, in which a mysterious van pulls up, and someone approaches Charity at the pool. “I can’t believe my eyes, because he’s not supposed to be here,” the Bachelorette says.

According to Reality Steve, Aaron’s return happens between Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko’s overnight dates. The Bachelor Nation commentator adds that Charity and Aaron go on to have a date that day, but no overnight. It seems to be the closure Charity needed because she reportedly sends him home (again).

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Now, back to the regularly scheduled program. Reality Steve reports that Xavier Bonner is the next to be eliminated during the final days of Charity’s Bachelorette journey. It’s unclear when or how that happens, but Xavier mentions having “doubt” in the teaser for next week. His uncertainty about marriage has already been a point of contention for the pair, so it’s possible he isn’t ready to commit by the Bachelorette finale (as has happened several times on this show).

While Reality Steve hasn’t shared specifics about what goes down between Charity and her final two men, he shared the name of the reported winner — and if you’ve been following Reddit sleuths throughout the season, you might already have a good idea of who it is.

That’s right: Reality Steve says it’s Dotun! He adds that the pair got engaged and are still together three months after filming wrapped. That might seem like a given — but as Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco proved last season, a lot can happen between engagement and After the Final Rose. If this season’s spoilers are any indication, Charity and Dotun seem to be continuing their journey on a positive note.