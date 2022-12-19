It’s been nearly two years since Chris Harrison first stepped away from the Bachelor franchise, following his controversial comments about Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal — but he’ll be stepping back into the hosting role very soon. Not on another reality show, but his own podcast: The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, an apparent nod to the franchise’s de facto catchphrase.

But wait, where has Harrison been until now? Back in a Feb. 2021 Extra interview, Harrison defended Rachael from Matt James’ Bachelor season, who had been photographed at a plantation-themed party and been accused of other racist actions. “The woke police is out there,” Harrison said at the time. “And this poor girl Rachael, who has just been thrown to the lions, I don’t know how you are equipped when you have never done this before, to be woke enough, to be eloquent enough, to be ready to handle this.”

Harrison took a break from the franchise, apologizing in a statement for “excusing historical racism,” before officially departing Bachelor Nation that June. He reportedly received an eight-figure payoff “to keep his mouth shut,” Deadline reported. However, it does seem that Harrison may acknowledge his controversial exit to some degree; in an audio trailer for the podcast, he alludes to something he hasn’t spoken about publicly for two years. “I have a lot of thoughts,” he says. “And I think about this every day. Truly, every day of my life, I think about this, and what I want to say, and how important it is that I speak to everyone for the first time.”

What The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever will focus on, officially, is love. “Fans can expect to hear Chris open up like never before,” a press release reads. “Using his unparalleled expertise, he will dig into all things relationships every week. Fans will no longer just be going along for the ride, they’ll be up close and personal with Chris as he navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss, and more.”

On Instagram, Harrison wrote that he was “excited to connect” with fans after nearly two years off the air. “I love you all, and have missed you very much,” he added.

Several franchise alums also missed Harrison and showed their support for the former Bachelor host on social media. “You know I can be dramatic if you ever need a guest,” Kaitlyn Bristowe commented. “Congrats! You will crush this.”

“Yesss! Can’t wait 🔥,” wrote Lace Morris. Former Bachelors Ben Higgins and Peter Weber also voiced their excitement for the project in Harrison’s comments.