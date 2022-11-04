Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About The 2022 Christmas Ads

With Halloween in the rear-view mirror and a brand new series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on the way, that can only mean one thing: this year’s annual supermarket Christmas adverts are upon us. On Nov. 4, some of the UK’s biggest retail chains, including Asda, Marks & Spencer’s, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Boots, and more, unveiled their yuletide TV masterpieces. With special appearances from Buddy the Elf, an It’s A Sin star, and a beloved comedy duo, this year’s yuletide ads have left social media feeling very festive.

Edited with footage from the hit 2003 comedy Elf, Asda’s 2022 Christmas advert follows Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf as he carries out a trial shift in an Asda supermarket. The 90-second ad features a delightful string of references to the original film, ending with the tagline: “Have your Elf a Merry Christmas.”

This year’s Marks & Spencer’s Christmas offering sees the return of the Fairy (voiced by Dawn French), who is joined by her adorable new sidekick, Duckie the Dog (voiced by Jennifer Saunders). The ad begins with Fairy bringing Duckie to life, before the pair list off some of the most delicious M&S festive treats on offer this year. “We are going to have the bestest Christmas ever,” Fairy gleefully declares.

Starring the much-adored queen of Huns, Alison Hammond, Sainsbury's “Once Upon A Christmas” festive ad tells the story of a Countess (Hammond) who summons her chef to prepare a delicious seasonal feast — “or else.” The chef later presents the Countess with a “caramelised” twist on a classic yuletide treat, to the delight of Hammond and her dinner guests.

Aptly titled “Joy For All,” Boots’ 2022 Christmas ad stars It’s A Sin’s Lydia West, who stumbles upon a seemingly magic pair of spectacles. After trying the glasses on, she is able to see the true meaning of Christmas, while also discovering exactly what her friends and family want under the tree this year.

This year, Lidl’s adorable festive advert tells the story of “Lidl Bear,” who becomes an overnight sensation and leaves their family home behind. However, Lidl Bear’s original owner begins to miss him dearly, and the pair eventually enjoy a heartwarming reunion just in time for Christmas.

As ever, social media were quick to share their thoughts on this year’s supermarket Christmas adverts — and you can find some of the very best Twitter reactions, below.