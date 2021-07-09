Lost has one of the most infamously confusing series finales in TV history — mostly because by the time the credits rolled, fans still didn’t understand what had happened after Oceanic Airlines Flight 815 went down and why Jack was suddenly in a church with all of his dead friends. Many viewers speculated that the characters had been dead the whole time because of the footage of the plane wreckage at the bottom of the ocean, but co-showrunner Carlton Cuse later confirmed that wasn’t the case.

They were, however, all dead in the church, which was meant to be a heaven-esque setting. According to Cuse, the point of the show was to tell a story about people who were lost and searching for meaning in their lives. The way that everyone finds themselves after moving on from life is indeed a beautiful take on the afterlife, but it’s still not easy to wrap your head around the details — or the many mysteries that never got resolved.

"We felt the ending really had to be spiritual, and one that talks about destiny," Cuse explained at the 10th anniversary of Lost’s premiere, per Digital Spy. "We would have long discourses about the nature of the show, for many years, and we decided it needed to mean something to us and our belief system and the characters and how all of us are here to lift each other up in our lives."