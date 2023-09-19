Following his acclaimed stint as 007, Daniel Craig has become synonymous with the James Bond franchise. The actor was cast in the coveted role back in 2006, taking over from his predecessor Piers Brosnan, who had portrayed the secret agent for seven years between 1995 and 2002. However, in a new interview, Casino Royale director Martin Campbell revealed that he had doubts about Craig being cast as James Bond, as he feared he wasn’t “sexy” enough for the role.

“He was really a superb actor, there’s no doubt about that,” Campbell told the Daily Express. “It was the fact that with people like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan was that they were all traditional-looking Bonds. All handsome guys, all sexy, all very attractive to women, and so forth. Daniel was obviously tougher and ruggeder, but he wasn’t a traditional handsome guy.” Campbell went on to share that, despite his initial concerns, he “absolutely” knew Craig was destined to play Bond.

Recalling the franchise’s “very democratic” casting process, the director also disclosed that Craig beat out eight fellow actors before eventually landing the role, including Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill. “You sit around a table… It was myself and the producers, casting director, etc. And you go through the eight people and you put your hand up as you talk through each person and ultimately everybody has to be unanimous in their decision,” Campbell shared.

Jay Maidment/Eon/Danjaq/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Following his debut appearance as Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, Craig went on to star in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, 2015’s Spectre, and, most recently, in 2021’s No Time to Die, before bowing out of the franchise.

Ahead of the next installment, a string of rumored candidates are reportedly being considered to take over as the iconic British spy, including the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, and Happy Valley star James Norton, among others.