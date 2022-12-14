Still mourning the end of Killing Eve and Derry Girls? You’re in luck on both counts – the producers of the Jodie Comer-starring dark comedy have a new show on the way called Extraordinary, and it features none other than Sister Michael actor Siobhán McSweeney as a cast member. The debut show from comedy writer Emma Moran – a script-writer for political panel show Have I Got News For You – the premise is reminding us of another classic show that focuses on unexpected superpowers, in the best possible way. Interest piqued? Here’s everything else we know.

Extraordinary Plot

“Extraordinary is set in a world where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday… everyone, that is, except for Jen. She’s turning 25 and is still waiting to get hers,” reads a synopsis from Disney+. Living in a flatshare in East London with best mate Carrie, Carrie’s boyfriend Kash, and a secretly talented cat called Jizzlord, Jen “feels unable to move forward, stuck in a dead-end job in a party shop and occasionally hooking up with Luke, a flaky young man with the irritatingly cool ability to fly.” Sounds intriguing, and even more promisingly, it’s giving us major Misfits vibes. Remember Nathan and his frustrating lack of superpower? Yeah, exactly.

Extraordinary Cast

The show features a cast of mostly newer faces. Irish actor Máiréad Tyers (who previously featured in Belfast) plays Jen, while Poldark alum Sofia Oxenham plays best mate Carrie. Bilal Hasna – co-creator of the 2022 play For A Palestinian – portrays Carrie’s boyfriend Kash, Siobhán McSweeney – aka. Derry Girls’ legendary nun-headmistress Sister Michael – plays Jen’s mum Mary, and Snatch’s Robbie McGee portrays Jen’s step-dad. Sherwood’s Safia Oakley-Green and EastEnders’ Ned Porteous round out the cast. Physical comedian Luke Rollason, meanwhile, plays Jizzlord the cat. If you’re thinking to yourself ‘that’s a very long name for a cat, and besides, how can a cat be a physical comedian anyway?” you’ll just have to watch the show to figure out how that one works.

Extraordinary Trailer

“Maybe the real power is just being yourself!” suggests a voiceover in the first trailer for Extraordinary. The first-look is soundtracked by much-hyped Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg, and their breakthrough single “Chaise Longue” and the dialogue shares obvious witty hallmarks with its creators best known show Killing Eve.

Extraordinary Release Date

The forthcoming series will land on Disney+ on Jan. 29, 2023