Emilia Clarke Remixed Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” With A Medley Of Accents

When it comes to accents, consider Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke an expert. While she is known for speaking and acting in her native British accent, which can be heard in Me Before You, and Last Christmas, the 34-year-old entertainer has a serious aptitude for other accents, many of which she just showed off to the tune of Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping song “good 4 u.”

While visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Clarke participated in a hilarious segment that required her to speak the lyrics to Rodrigo’s pop-punk hit in an impressive medley of German, French, Russian, American, Irish, and Australian accents. She eagerly rose to the musical challenge and even brought an extra level of authenticity and amusement to her performance by throwing little ad-libs into the song’s lyrics to make them fit more in line with the accent she was using. “Good for you, fräulein, I guess that you’ve been working on yourself,” she said while employing a German accent. “I guess that therapist I found you she really helped, ja?” Clarke then closed out the song’s chorus with an Irish accent and capped off the performances by cracking open a can of beer while laughing hysterically.

This isn’t the first time that Clarke has demonstrated her spectacular ability on late-night television. While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2015, she unveiled her uncanny “Valley Girl” impression that she had developed in order to blend in with other Americans while filming Terminator Genisys in New Orleans. According to Clarke, the faux-Californian impression was inspired in part by her love for the film Clueless.

The accent was so good, in fact, that it even took Kimmel by surprise at the time. “Wow, that’s actually very good,” he commented. “If you had come out and just started talking [in that accent] it would’ve probably just made my brain short-circuit.”

The following year, Clarke unveiled even more accents while playing the game Heads Up on The Ellen Show. Within the span of a 60 seconds, Clarke attempted Italian, French, Mexican, and Jamaican accents all to various degrees of success while DeGeneres tried to identify it by tone alone. A month later, Clarke revealed what she described as her “Jewish Granny” voice while on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and even received Colbert’s very own stamp of approval with her southern accent.

“That’s pretty good,” Colbert said, much to Clarke’s excitement. “I could see probably western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee. You’re right there.”