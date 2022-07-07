Emma Corrin Is Fascinated By This Selling Sunset Star’s “Sexual Awakening”

Following their acclaimed portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, Emma Corrin has fast become one of the most sought-after acting newcomers. Although, the My Policeman star has recently displayed greater interest in a Netflix hit other than their own, revealing their fascination with a Selling Sunset star’s new relationship.

Speaking to Vogue, Corrin disclosed their interest in the relationship between Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and the non-binary Australian rapper G Flip. “Did you see their music video together? I feel like they’re both having a teenage sexual awakening,” the actor said of the pair.

Stause revealed that she and Flip were an item during the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion special in May. “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician,” she revealed during the episode.

Speaking of their own gender fluidity and non-binary identity, Corrin told Vogue that they feel “gender just isn’t something that feels fixed.” They added, “I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for their preferred pronouns, The Crown star — who interestingly has a dog named Spencer — explained that they feel “much more seen” when they’re referred to as “they.” Corrin continued, “but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me.”

Furthermore, the actor, who also came out as queer in 2021, shared that they also feel “intense pressure” to justify their LGBTQ+ identity. “I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy,” Corrin told Vogue.