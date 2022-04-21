If you’ve been planning to speed through Selling Sunset Season 5 the second it drops on Netflix, you’re not alone. From the (always dramatic!) introduction of a new agent to the short-lived relationship between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, there was plenty to look forward to — but even after you watch it all, it’s not quite over. On April 12, E! News announced a first for Selling Sunset: a reunion special. Here’s everything you should know about the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion so far.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Reunion Release Date Speculation And Trailer

Though Netflix hasn’t announced when the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion will drop on the platform (or shared a trailer), E! News said filming would take place on April 24 in Los Angeles. This is good news for a few reasons — the first being that the agents will be able to address a weekend’s worth of fan reactions to Selling Sunset Season 5’s drama. Plus, the agents will be able to watch the full season before they sit down and confront each other, which means if someone was talking behind someone’s back, everyone will know.

And you can probably expect a quick turnaround time, too. Even though the concept of a post-season reunion is new to Selling Sunset, it’s been done for other Netflix shows, so we have some idea of how long it takes to produce this kind of special. According to BuzzFeed, for example, the recent Ultimatum reunion was filmed in February and aired in April. And Today reported that The Love is Blind Season 2 reunion was filmed before the finale aired. So it feels safe to guess that the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion could be coming as early as this May.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Reunion Host

Tan France will host the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion, E! News reported. Not only is France a fellow Netflix fave (starring on Queer Eye, Next in Fashion, and Dressing Funny), but there’s a history of the Fab Five collabing with the Oppenheim Group. In Season 3, fellow Queer Eye host Karamo Brown even made an appearance on the show.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Reunion Cast

According to E! News, the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion cast will feature Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Heather Rae El Moussa, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Davina Potratz, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, and Vanessa Villela.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional details as more information on the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion becomes available.