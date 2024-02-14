There’s a much-loved scene in 2019’s Someone Great in which Gina Rodriguez’s character, Jenny, dances through a bodega on her way to a boozy night out with her girls. She’s unbothered and in charge — until Selena’s “Dreaming of You” stops her in her tracks. The song reminds her of a recent breakup. She pauses, takes a few calming breaths, and then begins to sing along.

It’s a handy encapsulation of Rodriguez’s sensibilities for romance: her ability to effortlessly flit between modern rom-com heroine and one who’s melodramatically earnest — more self-possessed than Bridget Jones but less headstrong than How to Lose a Guy’s Andie Anderson. That range helped Someone Great earn praise as both an anti-rom-com and evidence of the genre’s renaissance.

It’s no surprise that Rodriguez soars here. Her character on Jane the Virgin — her breakout role — was as a budding romance novelist who understood the tropes that rom-com viewers (and readers) love. A decade later, the actor leads ABC’s hit supernatural sitcom Not Dead Yet. And this Valentine’s Day, she continues her long-term relationship with love stories in Netflix’s new film Players.

And you can call this one a “friendmance,” Rodriguez tells Bustle.

In Players, she stars as Mack, a sports writer whose friend group treats love like a game, teaming up to carry out inventive “plays” to catch the attention of potential hookups. The movie flirts with the idea that Mack’s closest wingman, Adam (New Girl’s Damon Wayans Jr.), might be something more — to an adorable payoff. But still, Players largely centers the squad.

Gina Rodriguez stars in Netflix’s Players opposite Augustus Prew, Joel Courtney, and Damon Wayans Jr. K.C. Bailey/Netflix

“It’s super cool that the ringleader is this girl,” Rodriguez says. “She’s surrounded by these dudes that love her so hard and will do anything for her and will protect her. And she [has] this feminine prowess, and she takes love and sex in her control. That’s just not seen often.”

It’s a dynamic that drew Rodriguez, who also serves as the film’s executive producer, to the script.

As for her own life, a romance writer could have penned the story: The 39-year-old met her husband, fellow actor Joe LoCicero, on the Jane the Virgin set nearly 10 years ago — and their baby boy, Charlie, turned 1 earlier this month.

In honor of her Valentine’s Day flick, Rodriguez talks rom-coms, her favorite romance trope, and on-screen kisses.

Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. are wingmen — and maybe more — in Players. K.C. Bailey/Netflix

Mack workshops all these “plays” in her love life. Have you ever borrowed any tips from a rom-com?

No, I was never that creative. I’m pretty assertive. If I want something, I don’t play games to get it. But growing up — before I realized what I really wanted and how I wouldn’t settle for less than — there was a part of me that conformed. I was a chameleon. I could be anything anyone wanted me to be. But that wasn’t really sustainable. It got me into relationships that weren’t good for me. But I wish I was more of a “player.”

What rom-coms did you fall in love with growing up?

Anything Julia Roberts was in. I love Pretty Woman. I know how controversial that is now, but man, it was freakin’ good. [Roberts] is so gorgeous, just effortless.

And anything Sandra Bullock is in. She took the rom-com and made it action. She really revised the [genre] for me and took it outside of the box. I’d also say Notting Hill and Love Actually, and old-school ones like Sleepless in Seattle.

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. Hulton Archive/Moviepix/Getty Images Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality. Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images 1 / 2

Do rom-com auditions differ from other genres?

It doesn’t change how I approach them. My audition process is always to find the humanity in the character. There’s nothing more convincing than [an actor] who believes the things they’re saying. You have to love the person you’re playing.

There’s so much talk about the rom-com renaissance. Someone Great was definitely part of that. What do you think about the state of the genre?

Well, I think rom-coms are timeless. They last forever. We love them because we love to laugh and we love to cry. But what’s been really exciting about the genre is that new people have been able to tell the story. It’s coming from a new lens — just as human, just as relatable.

Since you’ve starred in several love stories, how do you make sure to nail the on-screen kiss?

I’ve had a really, really lucky journey when it comes to kissing people on screen. I’ve been paired with some pretty incredible human beings, both male and female. The way to not make it awkward is not to get your feelings involved. You never take it past just the kiss. Keep it professional.

What’s your favorite romance trope?

The best friends falling in love. I love it so much. It never gets old. It’s like, yes, they fell in love. Yes, they’re best friends. It’s so wonderful.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.