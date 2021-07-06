These Gossip Girl Then Vs. Now Photos Show How Much The Cast Has Changed

TV & Movies
It’s been 84 — er, 14 — years.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
From 2007 to 2012, The CW’s Gossip Girl chronicled the drama, wealth, and scandalous lives of Manhattan’s (young) elite, making stars — and fashion icons — out of actors Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Taylor Momsen, and Jessica Szohr.
Eugene Gologursky/WireImage/Getty Images
Based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s books and created by The O.C.'s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the show aired 121 episodes over six seasons. As a new clique takes over in the HBO Max Gossip Girl reboot on July 8, let’s catch up with the OG cast of a show that shaped a generation.