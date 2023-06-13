Hailey Bieber is seemingly trying to calm down the tensions between her fans and Selena Gomez — again. On June 12, the model, who is married to Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, took to her Instagram Story to ask her followers to stop leaving rude and negative comments on her behalf, which many fans took to be in reference to comments that Gomez has been getting on social media.

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments,” she wrote. “Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

According to PEOPLE, Bieber’s note comes amidst Gomez receiving hateful comments on her recent Instagram posts, including accusations that she’s “playing the victim” in ongoing social media speculation of drama between the two. But this is not the first time that the Rhode founder and the Only Murders in the Building star have attempted to assuage flames between their fanbases.

Hailey Bieber / Instagram

In March, Gomez took to her own Instagram Story to defend Bieber from comments she received from her fans. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” Bieber later thanked Gomez for speaking out, stating they had been speaking about how to “move past the ongoing narrative” between them. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful,” she said.

Prior to their Instagram statements, the two posed for photos together at the Academy Museum Gala in a seeming show of solidarity. In a November 2022 interview with Vulture, Gomez explained the gesture and brushed off any sign of drama between them. “Thank you. Yeah, it’s not a big deal,” she said. “It’s not even a thing.” The fans might want to take a lesson from their mutual support.