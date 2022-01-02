Fans Caught A Major Emma Watson Mix-Up In The Harry Potter Reunion

If you’re a Potterhead fan, there’s a good chance you spent some of New Year’s weekend watching Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max. The highly anticipated reunion special provided even more than Harry Potter fans could have hoped for — from reveals about childhood crushes, to cast changes, to the way two-thirds of the Golden Trio almost didn’t stick around for the whole series.

In honor of the franchise’s big anniversary, the Harry Potter reunion also reflected on the casting process ahead of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Adorable childhood photos of The Boy Who Lived and co. provided a major helping of nostalgia — but as some extremely observant viewers pointed out, a non-Harry Potter actor’s childhood snap somehow snuck into the special.

Head to HBO Max and skip to the 6:50 mark to see for yourself: As Emma Watson shares a sweet anecdote about reading Harry Potter with her family as a child, a photo of a young girl in Minnie Mouse ears is shown on the screen. But it’s not actually Watson. It’s another Hollywood Emma — Emma Robert, to be exact. Twitter user vee_delmonico99 alerted fans to the mix-up on Jan. 1. “GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON,” they wrote. Oops!

Indeed, if you scroll way, way back on the Scream Queens star’s Instagram feed, you’ll find the photo — which was originally posted in 2012 and included the caption, “Minnie mouse ears!”

Neither Emma has commented on the mix-up so far, and it doesn’t seem necessary that they do — it’s a really funny yet very plausible mistake. (Just say “Watson” and “Roberts” five times each! Neither will sound all that different.)

The Emma error wasn’t the only editing moment that had fans talking. As TikTok user just_p_theb pointed out, it looks like twins James and Oliver Phelps are miscredited as each other upon their first introduction in the special. “Pls tell me it’s made on purpose,” the user wrote, acknowledging the possibility that the name mix-up was a nod to Fred and George’s penchant for pranks, including pretending to be one another.

So far, it appears that HBO Max has not used a Time-Turner to amend either mistake — but that could change at any moment, so start streaming and see if you spot any other oops.