Harry Styles Made The Cheekiest Reference To Taylor Swift's Wedding

No one loves a cheeky reference more than Harry Styles, especially if it involves Taylor Swift. During his Aug. 29 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the singer hilariously nodded to his ex-girlfriend’s wedding to Travis Kelce, which took place at the same iconic arena on July 3.

Near the end of his concert, Styles celebrated the historic venue he was performing in as part of a record-breaking 30-show residency for his Together, Together Tour.

“We’re at Madison Square Garden, home of the world champion New York Knicks!” he declared, which naturally drew huge applause from the crowd, before adding, “And they also do weddings.” Somehow, that elicited even louder screams, as if they knew exactly what he was referencing.

According to Variety, Styles was actually invited to Swift and Kelce’s wedding, as his reported fiancé Zoë Kravitz is also one of Swift’s good friends. While she made it to the ceremony, Styles had a gig planned on the couple’s wedding date as part of a 12-show residency at London’s Wembley Stadium, making it impossible for him to attend.

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However, while he may have been across the pond, Styles seemingly still had the wedding on his mind. At the July 3 show, he sang a snippet of his 2017 track “Two Ghosts,” which fans have long speculated that he wrote as a response to Swift’s 2014 hit “Style.”

Swift and Styles famously dated for a few months in the fall of 2012, and split up shortly after the New Year. Their romance was brief but fruitful for both artists, reportedly inspiring anthems like “Out of the Woods” and “Style” on Swift’s landmark album 1989. The latter mentions her red lips and Styles’ white T-shirt, both of which he also references on “Two Ghosts,” where he reflects on a long-lost relationship.

But after saying their peace through music, Swift and Styles have stayed friendly. The two have been spotted catching up at Grammy ceremonies multiple times in recent years, which explains the wedding invite. Styles even sang a bit of her hit “22” during a London show in 2022, predictably sending the crowd into a frenzy. As stated, the man loves a cheeky Swiftian reference.