Actually, A Lot Of Celebs Were Missing From Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was always going to have a generous guest list. As the singer told Graham Norton last fall, “I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble, right? And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I’m not gonna do that.”

She even joked that “anyone I’ve ever talked to” would be getting an invite. And indeed, the couple’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden was a star-studded affair, but still, there were some notable absences.

Here’s a recap of some surprising stars who didn’t attend Swift’s wedding, including explanations from a few who sat it out.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Swift is godmother to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters James, Inez, and Betty — all three are name-checked in “Betty,” and James even provided the baby vocals on “Gorgeous.” So the couple’s apparent absence from Swift and Kelce’s wedding felt conspicuous — if not totally surprising.

As People reported earlier this year, Swift allegedly wanted to “stay away from the drama” after private text messages with her friend surfaced amid Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Swift “was just being a friend to Blake, and it’s turned into something bigger than she ever expected,” a source told the magazine in January. “She never thought private messages would become public.”

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Jaime King

Swift is also godmother to Jaime King’s son, Leo, but King wasn’t at the wedding, either. As the actor’s publicist said in a statement to Page Six, both she and Swift “believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances.”

While Leo “is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration,” the statement continued, “he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break.”

Melissa Garner Lee & Garret “Jacknife” Lee

What’s more dread-inducing than not scoring an invite to Swift’s wedding? Maybe being invited but not going because your husband deleted the invite thinking it was spam.

That’s exactly what happened to psychotherapist Melissa Garner Lee, who recounted her personal horror story in HuffPost on July 8. Lee’s husband, Garret “Jacknife” Lee, is a producer who previously worked with Swift on Red.

Lee was watching the celebrity arrivals — like all of us at home — when she asked her husband: “Wait, why weren’t we invited? There are a thousand people there!” That’s when Jacknife said he’d dismissed a past text from Swift’s team. “Yeah — remember I told you I got a text from her manager? But I didn’t respond to it,” he said. “It didn’t sound like him.”

Margaret Qualley

Swift’s longtime collaborator is Jack Antonoff, and she even attended his wedding to Margaret Qualley in 2023. So Qualley’s absence from Swift’s wedding raised eyebrows — and less than a week later, People reported that Antonoff and Qualley had separated amid a “rocky” relationship.

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James Taylor

Swift was famously named after the musician James Taylor, who missed the wedding to perform at the Tanglewood Music Festival in Massachusetts. He playfully told the crowd he’d been invited to a wedding at MSG, Entertainment Weekly reports, before adding: “I do want to wish the couple all happiness and smooth sailing and strength when it can’t be smooth.”

Maisie Peters

Maisie Peters — one of the London openers on the Eras Tour — did not appear to attend the big day. In fact, she told the Zach Sang Show in May that she wasn’t invited. “But I think that’s OK ... obviously I’m a huge fan. And maybe one day I’ll get to try the sourdough,” she joked, referring to Swift’s penchant for bread-making.

Robert Pattinson

Another opening act, Suki Waterhouse, did score an invite, but her partner, Robert Pattinson, couldn’t attend due to filming his Batman sequel, he told Entertainment Tonight. He did have a bit of FOMO upon learning that guests went home with some impressive party favors, though: “They were giving away lots of stuff? What did I get?!”

Prince William & Kate Middleton

Prince William famously brought his kids to meet Swift and Kelce at the Eras Tour in London, but it seems he and Kate Middleton weren’t able to celebrate with the bride and groom on their big day. Fortunately, People reports that the couples met privately in London before the wedding. From one royal couple to another!

Miles and Keleigh Teller

Miles and Keleigh Teller were not spotted at the wedding, despite their close-knit history, which includes an appearance in Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

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Lorde

Another apparent omission is Lorde, who wasn’t seen at Swift’s wedding even though they were once close friends.

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley told NBC Sports he typically doesn’t attend weddings or funerals. While he got an invite, he said, “I politely declined, because I thought it was gonna be a crapshow ... I just want to hang out and play golf, and I don’t want to dress up and all that other stuff. But I appreciate the invitation. It was pretty special.”

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest RSVP’d to the wedding but had to cancel to host Disney’s Fourth of July coverage, he shared on On Air.