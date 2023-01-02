If you think you’re a master of deception and can successfully prove to a group of online strangers that you are who you say you are, you’d likely kill it on the Netflix reality juggernaut The Circle. Season 5 dropped on Dec. 28, and while the streaming service hasn’t officially renewed it for a sixth, you can start getting your application ready.

Airing its first season during the lockdown, the series hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau eerily mirrored our reality. In the competition show with a $100,000 cash prize, strangers relegated to a secluded room must play an online game posing either as themselves or as someone else. Using a voice-activated social media app, the contestants must forge bonds with others based solely on how they present themselves in the game (that means there are catfish abound and instincts are crucial). At the end of each round, contestants rank their fellow competitors based on legitimacy and overall likeability and the top two then vote on who leaves.

So if you’re up for the challenge, here’s how you can apply.

How To Submit An Application

Casting has made the initial steps of the process quite easy: there’s a central casting website where interested parties can register with your basic information. Note that as of this publication, applications are open for the U.S. while those for the U.K. have closed.

While the website indicates that the closing date was Oct. 2021, the application says the deadline may be extended at their discretion. The official casting Twitter and Instagram handles also haven’t been updated since 2021, meaning the application website is probably still viable. It’s possible that the series cast multiple seasons up front and will update the casting page if they get a Season 6 renewal.

By submitting an application you are also agreeing to the Terms & Conditions, which outline the production’s COVID precautions and detail possible medical and psychological evaluations within the casting process.

Who Is Eligible?

For the U.S.-based series, candidates must be 18 years or older and legally reside in either the United States or Canada. Additionally, applicants cannot be affiliated with All 3 Media Group and/or Motion Content Group.

If invited to participate in the casting process, you must be able to provide valid identification (i.e. a passport) and submit to a background check. Being available for a video interview is also noted, so make sure your video conferencing software is up to date.

Life in The Circle. Courtesy of Netflix

What Happens Next?

The website doesn’t officially dictate what the next steps are but previous contestants have revealed that they were asked for social media handles, photos of themselves, and an introduction video. As with all reality series casting, personality is key for standing out amongst the competition.

If you are lucky enough to make the cut, Backstage rounded up some tips for how to stand out on the show, like being “extra” with your personality and making a game plan before going into the show.