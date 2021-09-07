Fans Are Shipping Natasha Parker & Other Popular Bachelor Nation Alums

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise just got a whole lot messier. Sept. 6’s chaotic episode saw the arrival of Pieper James, who Brendan Morais was thought to be involved with prior to the show. It only spelled trouble for Natasha Parker, who, up until last night, was one-half of the more solid BiP couples. With a rose ceremony coming up, it’s possible Natasha could be sent home now that Brendan and Pieper ultimately got what they wanted, leaving Natasha in the lurch. That said, she might be dating someone after Paradise.

For the first few weeks of BiP, Natasha and Brendan seemed to be forming a solid connection, unfazed by even Demi Burnett, who took Brendan on a one-on-one date when she first arrived. And while rumors circulated that Brendan had been seeing Pieper pre-show, another member of Bachelor Nation from Matt’s season, he downplayed their relationship. Brendan told Natasha that his ties with Pieper were casual and that they only went on a few — two, to be exact — dates. (Brendan and Pieper were spotted in New York as early as April 2021.)

On Monday’s episode, Pieper finally made an appearance and made a beeline for Brendan — date card in tow. In an explosive turn of events, the following chaotic details were revealed, among others: Brendan told Pieper he had to play the game to avoid getting booted (and then proceeded to talk about social media numbers), Pieper called Brendan her “boyfriend” in an interview, and after being confronted by Natasha, Pieper revealed they actually went on 10 dates prior to BiP (Brendan claimed he does not remember the specifics). Natasha was left feeling betrayed by Brendan’s pursuit of clout and with few prospects left on the beach.

On social media, Natasha reacted to last night’s on-screen shocker. After a series of upset tweets, the TV producer from Peter’s season of The Bachelor chose to post about self-love on Instagram. Posting about the difficulties of dating, she ended the caption with, “If you’re reading this, and it resonates with you, you will smile again, keep going, the right one will love you for your pure heart.” Whether she’s already found the right one or is still searching remains unclear. Since BiP ended filming, though, her social media has been populated with photos with her friends as well as feel-good videos of her dancing with her dog.

It appears she’s remained close with some of her BiP castmates, including Grocery Store Joe and Connor Brennan, the subject of an “appreciation post” that some fans quickly shipped. Another photo that circulated on Reddit prior to BiP’s release was a cozy photo one with Mike Johnson from the premiere. Though fans decided they would make a great pair, it doesn’t seem like there’s anything beyond friendship between the two.

As for how the BiP drama unfolds, fans will just have to wait and see. According to spoilers from blogger Reality Steve, it seems like Natasha is staying on the island for a little bit longer thanks to newcomer Ed Waistbrot, the healthcare salesman from Miami who was from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season.