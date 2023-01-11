Wednesday Addams is a Little Monster. On Jan. 10, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega told Variety on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet that she wants Lady Gaga to be a part of Season 2 of the hit Netflix series, and she already has an idea for her potential character. “If Lady Gaga were to be a part, [she and Wednesday] would have to be two monsters that understand each other,” she said.

