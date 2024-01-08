Jennifer Lawrence was nominated at the 2024 Golden Globes, but for her, the biggest stars of the year were The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. While walking the Globes red carpet, the actor told E! that the RHOSLC cast deserved an Oscar for their acclaimed Season 4 finale — and she was even willing to give up her Academy Award.

“I’ll give them mine, I don’t care,” she quipped. “They deserve it.”

In the jaw-dropping finale, Heather Gay discovered her co-star Monica Garcia was one of the people behind an Instagram account that bullied and trolled the RHOSLC cast, and told the other ladies in a dramatic beach encounter, resulting in an explosive confrontation later that night.

Lawrence quoted part of Gay’s exposé to E!, saying she was so engrossed in the episode that she “didn’t even text” or look at her phone.

RHOSLC stars Monica Garcia, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Angie Katsanevas. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“I want a painting of the moment where they’re all on the beach,” she said, mimicking the ladies’ reactions. “The different looks, oh it was amazing. And they were like a little band of witches, you know? Like they all fight and they came together for this amazing moment.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, J.Law called it “the best finale I have ever seen on reality TV,” and continued quoting Gay. “I was jaw-dropped,” she said.

J.Law’s Love Of Bravo

Lawrence is a noted stan of Bravo and the Real Housewives franchise and always gives her take on drama within the Bravoverse when on Watch What Happens Live, like praising Ariana Madix on the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion after Scandoval in June. “Ariana just killed it,” she said in June. “She was so eloquent, she said everything she needed to say.”

Jennifer Lawrence with RHONY stars Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel on WWHL. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Speaking to ET, J.Law went on to reveal her favorite Real Housewives cities, which actually doesn’t include Salt Lake City. “I’m always partial to Beverly Hills,” she admitted. “I’m relieved by the New York crew, I was nervous, I think they’re going to round out nicely. Everybody seems to have the right personality disorder we like to see.”

She also gave a shoutout to The Real Housewives of Dallas, which ended in 2021 after five seasons. “I really liked Dallas, but nobody else did,” she said.

However, the show she’s most interested in is, of course, Pump Rules, thanks to the fallout from Scandoval. “I’m just holding my breath until Vanderpump comes out, that’s all I have to live for,” she quipped, before sarcastically joking that she’s on Tom Sandoval’s side. The show returns for Season 11 on Jan. 30, meaning Lawrence won’t have to wait long to get her fix.