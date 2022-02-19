Kanye West Said Corey Gamble Got Kim Kardashian "Linked With The Liberals"

If you kept up with the Kardashians via, well, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you know that Kanye West and Corey Gamble haven’t always been the closest in-laws in the extended KarJenner family. In one 2019 episode, Kim Kardashian revealed that West had texted Gamble “something really rude” about his skepticism toward Kris Jenner’s partner. “Kanye was like, ‘I think it’s weird like, we’ve never met his family,’ ... I mean of course we’ve all felt that way, and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him — I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time.”

But now, West (aka Ye) is taking his bluntness to a whole new level. In a Feb. 19 Instagram post, the “Donda” singer called Gamble “Godless” and said he “needed to never be here anyway.”

Though West said Gamble was “a nice person,” — though “not a great person,” he clarified — he suggested that things changed when “Gamble got around Justin Bieber” (according to Cosmopolitan, Gamble is a talent manager for Scooter Braun’s entertainment company). “Then when Kris got divorced he slid in, [and] became the tv version of a father figure.”

Much of West’s post revolved around Gamble’s influence on Kardashian. “He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to,” he wrote. “So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party.”

West also repeated his concerns from the KUWTK days, saying “we still never met his family and I guess we never will,” before claiming that Gamble “got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way. That was his job. For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree. Now he’s off to his next mission.”

A day earlier, Us Weekly reports, West had shared (then deleted) an article alleging that Gamble had cheated on Jenner. But in his Feb. 19 post, West clarified that he had nothing but love for his ex-mother-in-law. “This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protet her family and make sure they prosper,” West wrote, “even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me.”

Incidentally, Jenner and Gamble first met at a birthday party for West’s friend and fashion designer Riccardo Tisci back in 2014 — a party that West himself threw, according to Cosmopolitan. Now, Gamble is just one more person on West’s very long list of famous feuds (even if no one’s exactly feuding back).