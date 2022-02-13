Kanye West hasn’t tried to hide his feelings about Pete Davidson — that is, they’re not great. But his animosity for the Saturday Night Live star who’s dating his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, doesn’t stop there. Apparently, the Donda singer is now dropping a longtime collaborator for even being friends with Davidson.

“JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE’S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO,” West wrote in a handwritten note, shared in a now-deleted Instagram post from Saturday, Feb. 12. If it wasn’t already clear that West was most likely referencing Davidson in Voldemort fashion, Vanity Fair reports that West uploaded (then deleted) another image confirming as much — a throwback photo of Kid Cudi’s 2019 birthday dinner with Davidson’s face crossed out. (Sending safe thoughts to Timothée Chalamet, who was also at that dinner!)

In another post from Feb. 13, West elaborated on the situation. He said he asked Cudi to speak to Davidson (“Skete,” as West puts it), ostensibly about his relationship with Kardashian. “BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE,” he said. “NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC.”

But as far as not being on Donda 2, Cudi offered a different side to the story. “We talked weeks ago about this,” he wrote on Twitter. “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.” Later, he seemed to continue to express his frustration with West, also tweeting, “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.”

Over the weekend, West also used Marvel movies as metaphors for his ongoing feud with, well, everyone. In one post, he shared an image of his and Davidson’s faces superimposed on the characters from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In another, since deleted, he reeled in more celebrity friends and foes for a spin on the Captain America: Civil War poster. It featured West, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future on one side, and Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish, and — throwback! — Taylor Swift on the other, as Vanity Fair reports.

There’s been a lot to keep up with, of course — so if you’re wondering why West is upset with Eilish, too, well, he took offense to the fact that she said she “[waits] for people to be OK” while helping a fan at her Atlanta show, seemingly alluding to the tragic Astroworld crowd crush that took place during Scott’s set at the music festival in November.