Kim Kardashian Cut One Joke About This Family Member From Her SNL Monologue

Kim Kardashian delivered a seemingly no-holds-barred monologue at the top of her debut Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October, but the reported billionaire and aspiring lawyer insisted it could’ve been even more ruthless. Throughout her four-minute standup set, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joked about divorcing Kanye West, having more followers than SNL does weekly viewers, and her father’s involvement in O. J. Simpson’s murder trial, among other scathing topics. In a new cover story interview with i-D magazine, Kardashian revealed she cut a joke from her monologue about her sister Khloé Kardashian and NBA player Tristian Thompson’s rocky relationship.

Speaking to actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, the Skims entrepreneur detailed her family’s openness toward jokes about them on SNL. “Everyone in the family was just like, ‘You can do whatever you want.’ Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted,” she told i-D. “Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloé that I took out — I could’ve maybe gone further. But everyone was like, ‘Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.’ They were down. That was super cool.”

While she stopped short of revealing the joke to Harris, it could’ve likely had something to do with Thompson’s multiple alleged cheating scandals, which reportedly led to his split from Khloé in June. Last week, a woman named Maralee Nichols birthed a baby boy allegedly fathered by Thompson, whom she claims asked her to get an abortion and tried to bribe her into silence. (Thompson has reportedly denied the allegations.) A source close to Khloé recently told People she’s “moving on” from Thompson and “focused on co-parenting” their three-year-old daughter, True. “Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them,” said the insider.

Elsewhere in Kim’s i-D interview, she spoke about feeling nervous to host SNL, a feat she wasn’t clamoring to achieve. “I really hadn’t been manifesting it,” she explained. “I had been asked in the past, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t do it. I can’t do it. I don’t have it in me.’ This time felt like the right time. And once I commit, I commit.”

Despite not feeling particularly drawn to the gig, Kardashian wasn’t intimidated by the work or intense schedule. “I actually wasn’t nervous at all. I had such a good time,” she continued. “I was amazed by the amount of work they do on that show. It’s crazy. One day we worked twenty-three hours, it was insane... And literally, you don’t even get a lunch break. You eat as you go.”