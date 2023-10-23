Kim Kardashian’s family celebrated her most recent birthday together — except for one sister. On Oct. 22, the Kardashians star posted photos from her 43rd birthday soiree on Instagram, which included group shots with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was nowhere to be seen — but she had a good reason.

“So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends!” Kim captioned her post. “I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends, thank you for all the birthday love.”

Knowing that fans would immediately ask where Kourtney was in the photos, Kim cleared the air with a special shoutout. “Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bedrest picnic,” she wrote to finish her caption, revealing that Kourtney is on bed rest.

Baby Barker On The Way

Kourtney is currently pregnant with her fourth child, and first with husband Travis Barker. While her exact due date is not known, she made the announcement in June, which means that she’s likely in the final months of her pregnancy.

Alabama Barker and Kourtney Kardashian leaving Cecconi's on August 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kourtney has been open about experiencing complications during this pregnancy. In September, she revealed that she had to undergo urgent fetal surgery, forcing Barker to cancel some European tour dates and head home.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She called the experience “terrifying” in a recent interview with Vogue, explaining how it “opened my eyes” to a new side of pregnancy. “I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea,” she said. “I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

Kourtney’s Birthday Tribute To Kim

Even before the birthday party, Kourtney made sure to pay tribute to Kim, sharing a throwback selfie of the two and posting her birthday wishes on her Instagram story. “Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian!” she wrote.

“Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas.”

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at the amfAR Gala New York 2019 on February 6, 2019 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Kourtney even joked about her on-and-off feud with her sister, referencing their physical fight on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2020. “People think the fights they’ve seen on tv are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school,” she quipped. “The joys of sisterhood.”

However, she ended her tribute on a more sentimental note. “I love you deeply forever and always,” she wrote. “May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”