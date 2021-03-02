The Key Takeaways From Matt's Women Tell All, In Case You Didn't Have The Energy To Watch

By now, you're probably very, very tired of The Bachelor. So you'd be forgiven for deciding not to tune into Matt's Women Tell All special. On the show, the women rehashed all of the petty fights from the season, including the "toxic" atmosphere in the house to the divide between the "OGs" and the new girls.

"This was a truly wild season with more tears and controversy than ever before," host Chris Harrison — who filmed the special before temporarily "stepping aside" from the franchise — said in what might have been the understatement of the century. "We have an amazing Bachelor and an incredible group of women, so yeah, there's bound to be drama and competition." From there, he dove right into dissecting all of the drama, showing some of "Queen" Victoria's most controversial moments, including that infamous crown snatch. (And yes, she did indeed show up wearing a tiara.)

While Catalina Morales wasn't there to share her thoughts on that controversial moment, the other women were on hand to dissect all the in-fighting and rude comments that Victoria — and some of the other contestants — instigated during their time on the show. Here are all of the biggest takeaways from the special, in case you just couldn't bring yourself to watch.

Victoria Still Doesn't Think She Did Anything Wrong

Victoria has earned her fair share of criticism over the past few months for her "abrasive" behavior on the show, but when she was asked about why she called Ryan a "hoe," the "queen" was mystified that her fellow contestants were hurt by her comments. "Do you think you're a super sensitive person, though? Because I've been getting ... memes [about me] and I'll laugh it off," Victoria said. "Are you just an emotional person? Even now, with your attitude, it's a lot."

Even after the other women explained that they were there specifically to talk about those comments, Victoria still doubled down. "I guess I'm just a little bit puzzled as to why you're holding on to this emotional anger right now," she told Ryan, before claiming that she was called "way more horrible things on the internet" than what she said to the other women. "I was called a bully on TV," Victoria claimed, to which Ryan fired back, "Well, maybe you were."

More to come ...